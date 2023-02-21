Trump may abandon Truth Social for mainstream social media, say experts

Photo by GETTY/NEWSEEK

On February 20, 2022, just before midnight Eastern Time, the social media site Truth Social, operated by former President Donald Trump, went live. Several customers needed assistance setting up their accounts in the app's early stages due to bugs, and they were put in line with hundreds of thousands of other users before they could start using it. After two months, Trump began posting on Truth Social regularly, sharing updates with his 4.9 million followers, as he did on Twitter, where he aired his grievances, attacked his enemies, and made false claims about the 2020 election. However, there are reports that he may abandon the platform and return to mainstream social media to boost his 2024 presidential campaign.

In January 2023, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, reinstated Trump's accounts after they were suspended for two years following January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

His accounts are once again accessible. However, they last updated in January 2021. According to Tucker, director of NYU's Center for Social Media and Politics, the former president may need to return to Twitter to dominate the narrative of the 2024 primary and presidential cycles, which he cannot do with Truth Social despite his frequent postings there.

In contrast to his behavior on Twitter, Trump made a concerted effort to restore control to his Facebook account, a crucial source of funding for any presidential campaign, to show that he is still the party's front-runner. Trump has an exclusivity agreement with Truth Social that expires in June. As a result, he must post all of his social media messages there first and is prohibited from publishing the same content on other social media platforms for six hours. However, if he does not re-sign the deal, he would be free to post what he wants on Facebook or Twitter first, rendering Truth Social's unique selling point moot.

Experts predict that if Trump goes back to Twitter and Facebook, it could damage Truth Social's credibility, as the social media platform provides access to Donald Trump. In one scenario, he uses Facebook purely for fundraising, being careful not to violate the new guardrails while still posting on Truth Social. Alternatively, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk might allow Trump to post whatever he wants on Twitter, knowing the potential fallout if the former president has kicked off the platform, given Musk's pledge to make Twitter a digital town square.