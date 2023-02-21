A rare cane toad found in a minnesota hardware store shipment of plants

Photo by WILDLIFE REHABILITATION CENTER OF MINNESOTA

A hardware store employee in Minnesota was taken aback when they discovered an unexpected hitchhiker in a shipment of plants - a cane toad. This would have been exciting if not for the fact that cane toads are not native to Minnesota.

The employee quickly took the toad to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota (WRC) in Roseville, where a local expert identified it as a cane toad. This discovery has raised concerns about the possible introduction of an invasive species in the area.

Here's what you need to know about cane toads and why their presence can be problematic.

What are Cane Toads?

Cane toads are large, warty amphibians that are native to South and Central America. They were introduced to various parts of the world, including Florida and Northern Australia, as a biological control method for pests in sugarcane fields. Unfortunately, they became a nuisance, with their toxic skin causing harm to the local wildlife.

Cane toads are known for their size, with adult toads weighing up to 3 lbs, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. However, in January, a cane toad nicknamed "Toadzilla" was found in Australia, weighing nearly 6 pounds.

Why Are Cane Toads Problematic?

Cane toads are a serious problem in areas where they have been introduced. They are toxic to many native species, and their presence can disrupt local ecosystems. They have been known to prey on small animals, including insects and mammals, and can even eat other toads.

Cane toads, such as dogs, are also risky to pets, which may be attracted to their movement and unusual appearance. If a dog bites or licks a cane toad, it can be exposed to its toxin, which can sometimes be fatal.

What Can be Done?

In areas where cane toads are already established, it can take time to control their population. However, preventing their introduction in new areas is critical to avoid further damage to local ecosystems.

This is why inspecting plants and other goods that may carry invasive species before they are transported to new locations is essential. If you find a cane toad or any other non-native species, you must immediately report it to your local wildlife authorities.

Conclusion

The discovery of a cane toad in a shipment of plants in Minnesota is a reminder of the importance of being vigilant when preventing the spread of invasive species. While it is exciting to discover rare creatures, it is critical to consider the potential impact on the environment and take action to protect our local ecosystems.