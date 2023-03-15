Fun Ways to Eat Green This St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick’s Day is a holiday filled with green decorations, leprechauns, and rainbows. It’s also a great opportunity to get your kids excited about eating their greens! Here are some fun and creative ways to encourage your little ones to eat their veggies on St. Patrick’s Day:

Photo by pexel

Make a green smoothie

Whip up a delicious green smoothie using spinach, kale, or other green veggies, along with some fruits and yogurt or milk. You can even add some green food coloring to make it extra festive. Serve it in a fun cup or with a festive straw to get your kids excited about drinking their greens.

Serve up green eggs and ham

Add a few drops of green food coloring to scrambled eggs or an omelet and serve it with some green ham (dyed with green food coloring) for a fun and festive St. Patrick’s Day breakfast.

Make green pancakes

Add some spinach or matcha powder to pancake batter for a fun and healthy St. Patrick’s Day breakfast. Top with whipped cream and some green sprinkles for extra fun.

Create a rainbow salad

Use a variety of colorful veggies to create a rainbow salad. Start with a bed of greens and add in red peppers, orange carrots, yellow bell peppers, green cucumbers, blueberries, and purple cabbage. Serve with a tasty dressing and watch your kids gobble up their veggies.

Bake some green treats

Make some delicious green treats like cookies, cupcakes, or brownies using spinach, avocado, or matcha powder. Your kids will love the fun and festive colors, and you can feel good knowing that they’re getting some extra greens in their diet.

Serve up green veggies with a fun dip

Cut up some green veggies like broccoli, cucumbers, and celery and serve with a fun and tasty dip like guacamole or ranch. The dip will add some extra flavor and make the veggies more appealing to picky eaters.

Create a green pizza

Top a pizza with green veggies like spinach, kale, and broccoli, along with some green olives or peppers. Let your kids help with the toppings and watch as they eagerly chow down on their healthy and delicious creation.

There are many fun and creative ways to get your kids to eat their greens on St. Patrick’s Day. Whether you’re making green smoothies, rainbow salads, or baking some tasty treats, you can make healthy eating fun and festive. So, let the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations begin, and get ready to see your kids happily eating their greens!