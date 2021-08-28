The City of Cleveland opens job position for Network Analyst II

CLEVELAND, OH - The City of Cleveland is looking for a Network Analyst II. The salary range for this position is $31,200.00 - $104,000.00 per year. The vacancy of this full-time job will close on September 3, 2021, at 11:59 PM Eastern.

The main job description for Network Analyst II is to troubleshoots, repair, and implements complex information technology solutions for the City of Cleveland's communications network.

You will also do support work for system architecture, hardware, software, operating systems, distributed computing, data analysis, facilities planning, resource management, programming, system performance, communications, and networking. You will work under the supervision of the management.

The duties listed below are only illustrations of some of your works that may be performed during your duties. Other duties not included in the list are not meant to be excluded if the works are similar.

Develops, manages, and improves a total integrated system.

Ensure the City of Cleveland's communications network running properly.

Manages LAN/WAN additions and changes at the PC level.

Provides NT domain administration, backup operations, and network support.

Develop and plan strategic goals for the City of Cleveland's network systems.

Serve as technical leads in design, development, installation, and testing of communication systems of the city.

Work with network operation staff and service providers to find solutions regarding the problem within the city network infrastructure.

Required qualification:

Possess High School Diploma or General Educational Development (GED).

Minimum Associate's Degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Networking, or other related fields.

Minimum three years experience working in IT/IS or other related positions or work.

Possess deep knowledge of local area networks (LAN), metropolitan area networks (MAN), Wide area networks (WAN), Cisco Networking, TCP/IP, Routers, Switches as well as Windows and PC client-server or web-based systems.

Possess certification (e.g.: CCNA, CCDA, CCNP, CCDP) is highly preferred.

Possess a valid State of Ohio Driver's License.

If you are interested in applying for the position, visit governmentjobs.com and submit a copy of a valid photo ID and other required documents.

For more information regarding benefits and other work-related questions, please contact 216-664-2493.

