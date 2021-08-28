Recommended candy stores in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH - The taste and smell of sweet candy can boost your mood and satisfy your sweet tooth needs. For you looking for the best candy shops, Cleveland has to offer, here we compile the most recommended candy shops in town

1. B.A. Sweetie Candy

B.A. Sweetie Candy is located at 6770 Brookpark Rd Cleveland, OH 44129. B.A. Sweetie store is one of the largest candy stores in North America. Their current 40,000 square foot stores not only are candy stores, but also host Sweeties Soda Shoppe stores that sell soda and ice cream, and Sweeties Golfland Park, a miniature golf course for children. B.A. Sweetie Candy sells sweets, treats, and chocolates from National and local brands and the hard-to-find candies brand. Their store opens from Monday - Saturday from 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM and Sunday from 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM.

2. Rocket Fizz Soda Pop And Candy Shop

Rocket Fizz Soda Pop And Candy Shop is located at 530 Euclid Ave Ste 22B Cleveland, OH 44115. Founded in 2007, Rocket Fizz sells over 400 sodas and over 1,000 candies from local brands to Asian and European candy brands. You can find various kinds of candy and treats like flavored kit-kats to Pokémon candy. Rocket Fizz store is open seven days a week from Monday to Sunday from 12:00 PM - 7:00 PM on weekdays and 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM on weekends.

3. Fantasy Candies

Fantasy Candies is located at 5338 Mayfield Rd Lyndhurst, OH 44124. Fantasy Candies is Cleveland local candy store that sells homemade chocolate and candies. Their trademark product is the SweetDreams 72, a 72% cocoa solids chocolate that use pure Swiss chocolate in their ingredients to deliver the delectable products. Fantasy Candies also held a monthly wine tasting event at their store. Fantasy Candies opens from Monday to Saturday from 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.