The Lakeland Community College opens Dental Hygiene fall program for public

KIRTLAND, OH - The Lakeland Community College is opening a Dental Hygiene program for members of the public who wish to get dental hygiene treatment starting August 30 through December 2.

The dental hygiene treatment included in this program is oral exams, prophylaxis (cleaning), any necessary X-rays, and fluoride treatment. Visitors are advised to make an appointment before coming to the program by calling 440-525-7220.

The sessions for appointment are Mondays and Wednesdays at 8 AM and 1 PM, and Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:30 PM. Each appointment will last approximately 3-4 hours and may require more than one appointment if needed for thorough treatment to patients. There will be a brief screening appointment approximately 20-30 minutes, before the first appointment for patients new to the clinic.

The Dental Hygiene program service will take place at the college's state-of-the-art health building in the dental hygiene clinic located on the ground floor of H-Building. Lakeland is located at 7700 Clocktower Drive, Kirtland, 44094.

This program is available for all ages. The fees are as follow:

Patients ages 17 and younger and senior citizens 60+, $20.

Patients ages 18-59, $25.

Current Lakeland students, $20.

Debit/credit card or online payments are available.

The students from Lakeland dental hygiene will perform the treatment with supervision and help from licensed dentists and Lakeland dental hygiene faculty.

As the students and faculty follow strict COVID-19 protocols, all patients will be provided with COVID-19 protocols via email before their scheduled appointment. Patients must complete a COVID screening questionnaire and temperatures before entering the health technologies building. Masks must be worn, except when treatment is underway.

