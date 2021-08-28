Here are several great outdoor places to explore

Trumbull County, OH - Trumbull County, located halfway between Cleveland and Pittsburgh, provides sights and sounds that provide tourists with a multitude of interesting experiences. The county's wide array of attractions draws visitors, whether it's admiring the elegant lines of classic cars at the National Packard Museum, listening to the clip-clop of an Amish horse and buggy, or paying homage to the 25th President William McKinley at his birthplace.

Trumbull County is most definitely a site where the Call of the Wild sounds strong, you might wonder, "which locations should I check if I want to explore what this county has to offer?" Don't worry, this list will help you as a reference for your adventure. Here are four wonderful places to go exploring in the great outdoors.

MAHONING RIVER ADVENTURES

The Mahoning River winds its way through Trumbull County, passing through woodland, rural, and urban regions as it flows north and south. This Water Trail is a true ribbon of greenery, with long deep ponds and magnificent views.

DISC GOLF AT CLARENCE DARROW METROPARK

Young's Run Disc Golf Course is located in this 32-acre park close to Kent State University's Trumbull Campus. This public golf course offers a demanding 18-hole permanent course as well as an 18-hole competition format.

WARREN COMMUNITY AMPHITHEATER

During the summer, the Warren Community Amphitheater, or The Amp as locals call it, acts as an outdoor community clubhouse where residents gather for events such as movie screenings and concerts featuring local musicians as well as tribute bands paying homage to Queen and No Doubt.

WESTERN RESERVE GREENWAY

In the summer, the trees on either side of the Western Reserve Greenway arch form a beautiful, green canopy. The paved trail runs alongside gorgeous waterways, across rolling fields, and through vibrant woodlands, and is ideal for pedestrians, equestrians, cyclists, and inline skaters.

