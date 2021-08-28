Get to know more about Warren's Historic Millionaires Row and it's places to visit

Warren, OH - Warren has plenty of spots that you can visit, whether it's Dave Grohl Alley where the city pays respect to the Nirvana Drummer as well as Foo Fighter's frontman, Women's Park to acknowledge the influential women that made a difference in their communities, or Clubhouse Brewing Co to learn about the local beer scene and also to taste one of Warren's best.

Today, we're giving three museums to visit in Warren. Specifically, in the Millionaire's Row. This can give any history buffs a reference on places to visit when they're in Warren. Without further ado, here are the places.

1. Women’s Park

Women's Park is a beautifully planted monument located between the Kinsman House and City Hall. It includes a memorial to "every woman," a stone bridge over a stream, and a particular courtyard devoted to Western Reserve pioneer women. You can even buy an engraved brick to commemorate a significant woman in your life while also contributing to the garden's upkeep.

2. Packard Music Hall

William Doud Packard adored music and the city of Warren, he wished for a community that appreciated the arts at all times. He established a trust in his will to build a music hall and fund a band, both of which are still popular in this town. Click here to see the hall's upcoming event.

3. Harriet Taylor Upton House

Women's suffrage campaigners such as Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton are well-known, but Warren's own Harriet Taylor Upton, who lived in this house for many years, is also noteworthy. For sixteen years, she was the treasurer of the National American Woman Suffrage Association, and she even brought the organization's headquarters to Warren! She then became the first female vice-chair of the National Republican Executive Committee, advocating for child labor legislation and women in politics.

These are just some of the places to visit. To know more about places in the millionaire's row, download this PDF by clicking here.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.