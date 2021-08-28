Cleveland Construction seeks Assistant Project Manager

Mentor, OH - Cleveland Construction, Inc. is looking for an Assistant Project Manager to join the team to oversee the coordination of commercial construction projects. This role will report directly to Project Managers.

Here are some of the skills and knowledge that the applicants need to possess such as:

Know all project papers thoroughly, including specifications, plans, submittals, subcontracts, shop drawings, schedules, and any other project-specific materials.

Oversee administrative procedures and ensure that all project records are kept up to date.

In charge of inspecting the work that is currently being done on-site.

Subcontractor coordination, including scope review, submittals, and schedules.

Schedule and supervise all essential tests, as well as keeping track of the results.

Project close-out and punch-list activities.

Evaluate change proposals from subcontractors and prepare change orders.

Perform other Project Management duties as necessary

Interested applicants need to have minimum qualifications such as having experience in commercial construction for one year or more, possessing strong numerical abilities, exceptional communication in written as well as spoken, being able to work under pressure, having excellent computer skills such as operating Microsoft Office, Excel, and Project; Procore and Sage 300 a plus. The applicant also needs to have a four-year degree in a construction-related curriculum or equivalent field.

The physical demand for this job is being able to work in all weather conditions since the work is outdoors, have reliable transportation for mobility to and from the project, and able to work in physical positions that may include kneeling, sitting, standing, squatting, bending over, etc,

Cleveland Construction, Inc. provides comprehensive benefits to its employees, including medical, dental, vision, 401K, training and development, growth opportunities, and corporate assistance for field operations.

