La Cosecha Galeria to host art opening night "Elements" by Cyan Reyes on September 18

CLEVELAND, OH — La Cosecha Galeria will be hosting an art opening night "Elements" on Saturday, September 18, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. EDT at 4490 Pearl Road, Cleveland, OH 44109.

This event will feature the talented artist Cyan Reyes whose surrealist style evokes the visions of Salvador Dali and Alex Grey. According to Reyes, the intention of her work is to communicate and explore the unlimited potential that humans have in this life and human relationships with unknown entities.

In creating her works, she incorporates her name with the word "Science" since she has been always interested in the latest scientific discoveries that demonstrate the solid relationship of human beings with intelligence. In addition, she also hopes to be a bridge between logic and creativity in her works.

Reyes has one goal which is to contribute to a hope that can inspire individuals to look within themselves to discover that their potential is far greater than what their own environment believes.

To know more about this artist including her works, please follow her Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/cyantific_art/.

Those who are interested to come to this event are required to book tickets which are purchased in the form of voluntary donation through the Eventbrite page at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/elements-tickets-164192599485?aff=ebdssbdestsearch by clicking the "Tickets" section.

After this event ends, visitors are still able to see her works every day at La Cosecha Galeria which operates Sunday to Saturday, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

To learn more about the organizer of the event, please visit www.lacosechagaleria.com, or follow its Facebook account at https://web.facebook.com/LaCosechaGaleria to get more updates about its events.

