Access to Broadband is Essential for Positive Economic Outcomes

Cleveland, OH - Broadband is not only a rural issue but an urban issue as well as digitalization is happening in all sections of the economy. Cleveland Fed President Loretta J. Master stated this during the closing keynote of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland’s Policy Summit 2021. Surveys done by respondents stated that their clients in low and moderate-income communities have complications accessing broadband and computer services, making it a struggle for them to shift to digital formats as a result of the pandemic.

In today’s economy, broadband access is essential. Though the Federal Reserve System has been examining this topic for many years, this pandemic has forced the spotlight on this topic of broadband. In 2015 during the Policy Summit, a few notable speakers shared their insights and experiences from years of working to promote broadband adaptation. It highlighted just how crucial broadband is to achieve a positive economic outcome as well as the challenges faced to provide quality broadband services to all divisions of the population.

Three key areas to focus on in advertising increased broadband access were suggested in the 2015 Policy Summit. Firstly, it is needed for users to understand how these services will matter in their lives. For example, this access may allow them to get a better chance at employment. Secondly, it must be affordable for those who will use it for the broadband to be accessible and be adopted at a larger scale. Lastly, partnering with established local institutions is an exceptionally effective avenue to increase broadband adoption.

In general, those who have access to a broadband-enabled computer in urban and rural counties that higher rate of employment. In Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, the employment rate has a large difference between the urban and rural counties.

