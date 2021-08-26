Assessing the Post-Pandemic Environment with Experts from the Investment and Banking Industries

Anastasiia Chepinska/Unsplash

Akron, OH – How is the new administration in Washington going about its economy nationally and in Northeast Ohio. What are the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic within our economy? The 2021 Economic Summit will take place at the University of Akron. They will talk about the ways the pandemic will construct the economic path and the wallet of Akron.

Before shutting down in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, a panel of experts was convened from the financial services industry to examine how global and national events such as the coronavirus outbreak and the presidential election have impacted the economy and what influence do these matters have on Northeast Ohio. It will also be discussed how the pandemic will shape the region of Northeast Ohio and in general the future of the economy.

The panelist includes Tom Jalics, Chief Market Strategist of Fifth Third Bank; John Augustine, CIO of Huntington Bank; and Edmin Martinez, Managing Director Derivatives of PNC Bank. John Park, Chairman & CEO of Westfield Bank will be acting as the moderator.

The College of Business Finance Advisory Board will be hosting this summit and will take place on October 5th, 2021 from 7:00 am to 9:00 am at the Quaker Station Ballroom, 135 S. Broadway St, Akron, OH 44308. The registration fee is $35. This annual event allows students and faculty members, business professionals, civic leaders, and other members of the community to listen to them as they discuss the economic issues they will face. Proceeds raised by this event will go towards scholarship funding for students in the finance program.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.