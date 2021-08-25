CycleNuts to host "Cycle To 7 Floors of Hell - A Premier Haunted House - SET in Cleveland, OH" on September 25

Bike Tour Wikimedia Commons

CLEVELAND, OH — CycleNuts will be hosting "Cycle To 7 Floors of Hell - A Premier Haunted House - SET in Cleveland, OH" on Saturday, September 25 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. EDT.

This cycling tour is held to create bikeway touring opportunities for cyclists or cycling enthusiasts from various backgrounds to enjoy and have fun together.

Sunny or rainy weather conditions will not interfere with this event unless dangerous weather conditions arise such as tornadoes, hurricanes, or lightning storms which will trigger rescheduling or tour credits for future events.

During this tour, participants are not required to wear helmets, but the organizer gives preference to bicycle lanes that are safe or protected for participants to pass. The recommended speed is under 11 mph on average to anticipate a slow face.

Some of the activities carried out by participants during this tour are trail-side breaks, eating and drinking, picture taking and posing, pacing with the slowest riders, looking at cool stuff along the journey, and other kinds of tourist activities.

To join the event, participants must prepare some equipment or stuff such as a cycle, protective gear, ID card, front and rear lighting, communication device, spare tube, air pump, patch kit, cycle lock, wrench kit, energy bar, sunscreen, pest repellent, and some money for refreshment breaks and emergencies.

Participants are also recommended to do some preparation such as pre-checking brakes, tire pressure, lights, and rideability before loading that bike for transport to the starting spot. In addition, they need to consider what they will be wearing on tour and what they may need to anticipate changing weather conditions. For inquiries, please visit http://CycleNuts.link FAQS.

To participate in this event, prospective participants must register in advance by purchasing a ticket for $5 plus a fee of $1.94 on the Eventbrite page at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cycle-to-7-floors-of-hell-a-premier-haunted-house-set-in-cleveland-oh-tickets-162614621711?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

