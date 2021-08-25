Cleveland's filmmaker Johnny Wu to hold "Wu Lin The Society Special VIP Screening" on September 18

Screening Room Wikimedia Commons

EUCLID, OH — A Clevelander who enjoys the fun and passion in making films to entertain the general public, Johnny Wu, will be holding an event called "Wu Lin The Society Special VIP Screening" on Saturday, September 18. Located at Atlas Cinemas Lakeshore 7, 22624 Lake Shore Blvd, Euclid, OH 44123, the screening of this indie sci-fi feature film will start at 7 p.m. and close at 10 p.m. EDT.

Set in the year 2050, the film "Wu Lin The Society" tells about pollution, and viruses are rampant, and people need to wear masks to be able to breathe easily. Many people died mysteriously which the police suspected was the work of a serial killer. Meanwhile, rumors circulated about a demon running amok. The detectives who become characters in this film must immediately solve the mystery to stop the murder of this entity.

The film recently won the Silver Award at the Hollywood Gold Awards, Best Action Feature at the IndieGathering Film Festival and Convention, and Best VFX Feature at Action on Film Festival. The film was made at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ohio, from September to December on weekends.

Prior to the screening, the organizer will exhibit local filmmakers' trailers and debuting a short film from Pauline Nowakowski: Genie of the Bottle, the teaser/debut trailer of Tyler Thomas' new feature film Leviticus, Dr. Scott E. Brosius trailer, and Ron George's trailer.

To join the event, potential participants must purchase tickets in advance for $15 plus a fee of $1.49 on the Eventbrite page at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wu-lin-the-society-special-vip-screening-tickets-160218799743 ?aff=ebdssbdestsearch. Ticket sales will end on September 18.

Meanwhile, those who don't live in Cleveland, Ohio, can join the event virtually by visiting https://www.watchbeem.com.

