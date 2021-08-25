pexels

Akron, OH – This year’s Business Analytics Innovation Summit will stress analytics in action as we are now a decade into the revolution of big data, business analytics, and an expanding application of Artificial Intelligence.

The speakers will be lecturing on tools in context to what everyone can relate such as business processes, change management, and benefits. They will present case studies and examples of organizations that are exclusively leveraging analytics and artificial intelligence tools to deliver changes in business processes and accomplish data-driven benefits.

Chris Deniziak from Clear Process Solutions will be the first speaker explaining how Heinen’s Fine Food has launched a broad effort to bring data into a large variety of decisions with widespread support. The case study will examine the gap between square zero and square one by bridging which can be a difficult step to take.

On the second day, the two remaining speakers will elaborate on the key elements to support the application of machine learning to business decisions. 1848 Ventures, Chris McPherson will talk emphasis the critical importance of designing the acquisition of rich data which can follow to real meaningful outcomes from these models. The case study will involve a story-telling approach for labor scheduling at the restaurants.

Pat Thontirawong from Data Revenue GmbH will talk about his business’s solutions for managing several models by using their implementation at an automaker as a case study. Crucial elements in large-scale model employment include digital representation design and MLOps.

Two longer case studies will be presented on Friday, integrating a variety of analytical approaches to invent comprehensive solutions to vital business dilemmas. Mark Wells of Optiyol will talk about a high-end retailer in Turkey called Beymen. Beymen has to pivot to an e-commerce approach during the pandemic by using Optiyol’s machine learning, optimization, and big data approaches to deploy their own delivery force with the best delivery routes and many more. The last speaker, Allison Rajakumar, will explain the lifestyle at Lubrizol. It is a suite of tools and all that goes with them – which has transformed their product development functions.

This virtual event is free and open to all students. It will take place on the 23rd and 24th of September 2021.

