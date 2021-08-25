Lorna Wisham to Deliver Keynote Address for Goodwill Employee of Distinction Award Program

pexels

Akron, OH – Lorna Wisham, Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Community Involvement, and President of FirstEnergy Foundation and FirstEnergy Corp will be presenting the keynote address at the Goodwill Industries serving Summit, Portage, Medina, Ashland, and Richland Counties' 20th Annual Employee of Distinction Award Program. This will take place on the 8th of September, 2021.

Wisham, as Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Community Involvement, is responsible for charitable grants, employee volunteering, and executive nonprofit board placements. She also oversees an annual $10 million investment portfolio as President of the FirstEnergy Foundation.

She has taken roles in external affairs, lately as a Senior A Advisor Federal Affairs in Washington, DC since joining FirstEnergy in 2005. She lobbied the United States Congress and the White House Administration on utility operations, cyber security, and other issues as well. In July 2018, she relocated back home to take a brief leadership role with a FirstEnergy operating company before going out to lead the corporate philanthropy group.

Wisham worked for the City of Cleveland and Downtown Cleveland Partnership before she joined FirstEnergy. As she has a sentiment for community entanglement, she served on several nonprofit boards, including Cuyahoga Community College Foundation, United Way of Greater Cleveland, First Tee of Cleveland, the Women’s Endowment Fund, Women of Color Foundation, and University Hospitals.

Being the awardee from Savoy Magazine, SmartBusiness Magazine, and the Diversity Center of Northeast Ohio amidst others, Lorna was named recently, a YWCA Greater Cleveland Woman of Achievement and Girl Scouts of Northeast Ohio Woman of Distinction. She holds a degree in Leadership Cleveland and is welcomed in the Leadership Akron Signature 38 Class.

The Employee of Distinction event will observe 106 honorees and will all be acknowledged at this event. The winner will be chosen by the panel of absolute judges and the entire honorees will also receive a commemorative gift. This event will take place at Guy’s Party Center, 500 E. Waterloo Road in Akron from 11:30 am – 1:00 pm. Tickets are sold at $30.

