Cleveland, OH – Located at 17121 Lake Shore Blvd, Cleveland is the Ohio Library for the Blind and Physically Disabled (OLBPD) which is a part of the Cleveland Public Library. Incorporation with the State Library of Ohio Talking Book Program, OLBPD performs as the Regional Library for the National Library Service (NLS) for the Blind and Print Disabled of the Library of Congress. They conduct a free library of braille and audio materials distributed to qualified borrowers in the State of Ohio by mail postage-free.

Free recorded books, magazines, and playback equipment are what is provided by the State Library of Ohio Talking Book Program to approximately 15,000 eligible blind, the visually impaired, the physically disabled, and the reading disabled Ohio residents. Visit library ohio.gov/using-the-library/services-for-the-blind.

The National Library Service (NLS) is complimentary braille and talking book library service for those who have a temporary or long-lasting low vision, blindness, or a physical, perceptual, or reading disability where it halts them from using ordinary print materials. They distribute books and magazines in braille and audio formats that can be immediately downloaded to a personal device or can be mailed free of charge.

The National Library Service also offers fun activity booklets for students, history of braille materials and how it developed for those eager learners, and knowledge on braille transcription and courses.

Services provided by the OLBPD include an Online Catalog, Newsletter, Adaptive Technologies, Additional Service Resources, Book Club and Discussion, Braille Awareness and Literacy, Braille and Audio Reading, Reading Book Club for Kids, Reading Club for Teens, and a Sensory Garden. They open from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m from Monday – Friday.

Both the OLBPD and the State of Library of Ohio were honored by the National Library Service Network Library of the Year Award back in 2010.

