El Dorado Hills Tree Service Pros Appreciated by Board of Directors After a Successful Park Tree Maintenance Project

El Dorado Hills, California – With more than 462.11 acres of parks and open space, El Dorado Hills is one of the few districts in California that have an abundance of natural areas. However, covered in beautiful oak, pine, douglas fir, and spruce, the parks often demand a lot of maintenance time.

“Every year,” said Noelle Mattock, the president of the district’s board of management, “we spend an estimated 3 to 5 months just working on the trees in our parks and open spaces. While we have always had a group of dedicated park maintenance professionals, we leave a large number of trees unmaintained every year.”

According to Noelle Mattock, the district’s inability to take care of all its trees led to the creation of a volunteer program. Noelle noted that while the volunteer program managed to attract a large number of volunteers in its early days, the number of volunteers keeps reducing.

“From what we have been observing,” said Noelle Mattock, “each resident volunteers once and then gives up on our park trees. However, we cannot blame our residents because the government is responsible for the park trees.”

“This year, however,” added Noelle, “a local tree care company surprised us. The company – El Dorado Hills Tree Service Pros – informed us that it had set aside a team to help us reach more trees. We, however, did not believe the company until its team showed up at the El Dorado Hills Community Park.”

According to Noelle, the company handled all types of tree maintenance procedures. Bringing modern tree service tools, the experienced team from El Dorado Hills Tree Service Pros reportedly handled tree pruning, tree trimming, stump removal, and tree removal.

“We thought that El Dorado Hills Tree Service Pros would just leave after working with us in the 40-acre El Dorado Hills Community Park,” said Noelle. “To our surprise, the company’s team stuck with us until the park maintenance project was complete.”

“I would like to thank the El Dorado Hills Tree Service Pros CEO,” added Noelle. “The company removed more than 15 dead trees and trimmed over 100 trees. With the help of this company, we finished the tree maintenance project in 2.5 months instead of the 4 months we had planned.”

