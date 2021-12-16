Tree Service Pros Fair Oaks Appreciated for Helping District Kickstart Its Tree Replanting Project

Angela Hogg

Fair Oaks, California – After realizing that its parks were harboring a large number of dead trees, the Fair Oaks district announced in September that it would initiate a tree replacement project. The district’s Parks & Facilities Department, however, noted that the replacement had to wait until 2022.

“With the district struggling to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Ventura Sean, the Parks & Facilities Supervisor, “we did not have any money to spare. For this reason, we had to push the tree removal and replacement project to next year.”

Sean noted that when making the announcement, he was not very sure that the project would go through in 2022.

Tree Replanting

“The Covid-19 situation is currently unpredictable,” said Sean Ventura. “When we were announcing that the tree removal and replacement would be initiated next year, we were just being optimistic. If the Covid-19 situation remained the same in 2022, we would have pushed the project to next year but one – that is, 2023.”

“Luckily for us,” added Sean, “A local tree care company by the name of Tree Service Pros Fair Oaks came to our aid.”

According to Sean Ventura, Tree Service Pros Fair Oaks initiated the tree removal project in October. The company reportedly completed the project last week, having removed more than 125 dead trees.

“When the Tree Service Pros Fair Oaks CEO called our office to report that his team had completed the tree removal procedure,” said Sean Ventura, “I went with Martinez Nathan, who happens to be one of the park maintenance workers, to inspect the work done by the company. We were surprised to see that the company had removed the trees together with their stumps. Before leaving, the company ensured that the spaces previously occupied by dead trees were ready for new trees.”

Sean Ventura reported that with the dead trees gone, the city was ready to initiate replanting. He noted that the planting procedure will start early next year.

“I thanked the Tree Service Pros Fair Oaks CEO over the phone,” said Sean Ventura. “However, I still feel like I owe him much more. Next year, I am hoping to collaborate with him in maintaining our trees in the parks. The district will pay for the maintenance – this will be a more valid way to thank the company after all its team has done over the last 2.5 months.”

Tree Service Pros Fair Oaks reportedly has its base of operation at 4790 Dewey Dr, Fair Oaks, CA 95628, United States. According to Sean Ventura, the company can be reached via +1 916-536-7962 and sales@treeservicesacramento.com.

Website: http://www.treeservicesacramento.com/fair-oaks/

tree service fair oaks

