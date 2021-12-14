Lincoln Tree Service Pros Advises Property Owners on How to Take Care of Trees During Drought

Lincoln, California – Much of the Western half of the US regularly experiences a severe drought, with conditions being especially bad in the state of California.

Since 2010, the city of Lincoln has constantly implemented measures to help reduce water usage. Intending to reduce water usage by over 25%, Lincoln City passed the Resolution 2015-096 back in 2015 – the resolution carries the latest water restrictions. One of the restrictions in Resolution 2015-096 requires property owners in the city to minimize the use of water on their trees.

Lincoln Tree Service Pros last week organized a lunch ‘n learn event to teach tree owners how to maintain healthy and strong trees with minimal water. The company used this event to help tree owners understand that it is possible to preserve – and enhance – the value of their landscapes without using too much water.

Speaking at the event, the Lincoln Tree Service Pros CEO had the following to say, “Mulching is the easiest – not to mention the most effective – way of cutting back on tree watering. Tree owners should consider adding mulch to a depth of 3 – 4 inches. The mulch will keep water from evaporating – this keeps the soil around the tree’s base moist for several days.”

The company’s CEO advised the attending tree owners to water trees 15 years and older infrequently. The CEO noted that adult trees should be watered until the ground is saturated to a depth of 16 to 18 inches. He added that most mature trees should only be watered once or twice a month.

Tree Service Jeswin Thomas from Pexels

“Young trees do need more water,” said the CEO, “On average, trees under the age of 15 years will require 15 gallons of water per week. The trees should be watered twice per week – each time you water them, slowly saturate the soil around the base with 7.5 gallons of water.”

The CEO advised the homeowners to reduce competition near the tree. By removing all weeds and grass from within the tree’s base, the homeowners would ensure that the water they put in the ground benefits the tree directly.

“Finally,” said the CEO when concluding his speech, “plant native trees on your landscapes. Native trees are already used to our weather and can deal with drought conditions.”

Lincoln Tree Service Pros is a tree care company whose base of operation is located at 112 Flocchini Cir, Lincoln, CA 95648, United States. The company can be reached via +1 916-304-1599 and sales@placertreeservice.com.

Website: https://www.placertreeservice.com/lincoln/