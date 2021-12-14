Lincoln, CA

Lincoln Tree Service Pros Advises Property Owners on How to Take Care of Trees During Drought

Angela Hogg

Lincoln, California – Much of the Western half of the US regularly experiences a severe drought, with conditions being especially bad in the state of California.

Since 2010, the city of Lincoln has constantly implemented measures to help reduce water usage. Intending to reduce water usage by over 25%, Lincoln City passed the Resolution 2015-096 back in 2015 – the resolution carries the latest water restrictions. One of the restrictions in Resolution 2015-096 requires property owners in the city to minimize the use of water on their trees.

Lincoln Tree Service Pros last week organized a lunch ‘n learn event to teach tree owners how to maintain healthy and strong trees with minimal water. The company used this event to help tree owners understand that it is possible to preserve – and enhance – the value of their landscapes without using too much water.

Speaking at the event, the Lincoln Tree Service Pros CEO had the following to say, “Mulching is the easiest – not to mention the most effective – way of cutting back on tree watering. Tree owners should consider adding mulch to a depth of 3 – 4 inches. The mulch will keep water from evaporating – this keeps the soil around the tree’s base moist for several days.”

The company’s CEO advised the attending tree owners to water trees 15 years and older infrequently. The CEO noted that adult trees should be watered until the ground is saturated to a depth of 16 to 18 inches. He added that most mature trees should only be watered once or twice a month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KA5Q1_0dMYjR0O00
Tree ServiceJeswin Thomas from Pexels

“Young trees do need more water,” said the CEO, “On average, trees under the age of 15 years will require 15 gallons of water per week. The trees should be watered twice per week – each time you water them, slowly saturate the soil around the base with 7.5 gallons of water.”

The CEO advised the homeowners to reduce competition near the tree. By removing all weeds and grass from within the tree’s base, the homeowners would ensure that the water they put in the ground benefits the tree directly.

“Finally,” said the CEO when concluding his speech, “plant native trees on your landscapes. Native trees are already used to our weather and can deal with drought conditions.”

Lincoln Tree Service Pros is a tree care company whose base of operation is located at 112 Flocchini Cir, Lincoln, CA 95648, United States. The company can be reached via +1 916-304-1599 and sales@placertreeservice.com.

Website: https://www.placertreeservice.com/lincoln/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
tree service lincolntree removal lincolntree care lincoln

Comments / 0

Published by

I write articles for tree services business.

Sacramento, CA
28 followers

More from Angela Hogg

El Dorado Hills, CA

El Dorado Hills Tree Service Pros Appreciated by Board of Directors After a Successful Park Tree Maintenance Project

El Dorado Hills, California – With more than 462.11 acres of parks and open space, El Dorado Hills is one of the few districts in California that have an abundance of natural areas. However, covered in beautiful oak, pine, douglas fir, and spruce, the parks often demand a lot of maintenance time.

Read full story

Tree Service Pros Fair Oaks Appreciated for Helping District Kickstart Its Tree Replanting Project

Fair Oaks, California – After realizing that its parks were harboring a large number of dead trees, the Fair Oaks district announced in September that it would initiate a tree replacement project. The district’s Parks & Facilities Department, however, noted that the replacement had to wait until 2022.

Read full story
Santa Cruz, CA

Santa Cruz Tree Service Experts Works with a Local Tree Nursery to Distribute Free Trees to Commercial Property Owners

Santa Cruz, California – In an attempt to boost Santa Cruz’s urban forest, Santa Cruz Tree Service Experts partnered with a local tree nursery to distribute trees to commercial property owners. By the end of last week, the company had distributed more than 1000 free trees.

Read full story
1 comments
Rocklin, CA

Rocklin Tree Service Experts Finishes Preparations for Its “128 Trees at 128 Years” Project

Rocklin, California – The most recent national results show that tree cover in community/urban areas of the United States is on the decline at a rate of 36 million trees per year. Dedicated to playing the vital role of improving the urban forest cover in the US, Rocklin Tree Service Experts is organizing a tree-planting project.

Read full story
1 comments
Davis, CA

Davis Tree Service Experts Pledges to Help the Community Canopy Program Succeed

Davis, California – In July 2019, the Tree Davis organization partnered with the City of Davis to create the Community Canopy Program. The program is supposed to run until March 2022. Between July 2019 and March 2022, this program was supposed to put 1000 new shade trees within the limits of Davis City.

Read full story
Carmichael, CA

Tree Service Pros Carmichael Completes Tree Pruning on 38-Acre Carmichael Park

Carmichael, California – Last week on Monday, Tree Service Pros Carmichael visited the offices of the Park and Recreation Department to get a permit for pruning the trees in Carmichael Park. The tree care company wanted to join the department during the city-wide park tree maintenance project.

Read full story
Citrus Heights, CA

Citrus Heights Tree Service Experts Plans to Help City Government Increase Number of Trees from 28,000 to 35,000

Citrus Heights, California – In 2015, the city of Citrus Heights invested in an analysis to determine the number of trees that make up its community urban forest. The analysis concluded that the city has 27,994 public trees, of which 22,428 stand on the streets and city-maintained facilities while the remaining 5,566 trees stand on the city’s parks.

Read full story

Stockton Tree Experts Lauded by Homeowner for Safely Completing Tree Removal for 3 Large Maples

Stockton, California – When Grabman Rodriguez noticed that his maples were losing branches and limbs, he sought a solution from Stockton Tree Experts. After inspecting the tree, the company’s team of qualified professionals Stockton realized that the trees were too sick to be treated. To prevent the disease from spreading to other trees, the company decided to remove the three trees. Grabman Rodriguez was overly impressed when the team completed the tree removal procedure and cleaned up the workspace.

Read full story
Fresno, CA

Tree Service Fresno Impresses Homeowner with Effective Tree Removal and After-Service Cleanup

Fresno, California – After one of his neighbors recommended Tree Service Fresno, David Jean decided to hire the company for a tree removal procedure involving 3 redwoods. The company’s Fresno tree removal team impressed David when it brought down the three trees safely and cleaned his landscape ensuring that no tree remnants were left behind. The happy homeowner indicated that he was already looking forward to working with the company again on a tree trimming procedure.

Read full story
1 comments
Manteca, CA

Tree Service Experts Manteca to Help City Increase its Tree Cover from 17,000 to Over 20,000

Manteca, California – A family city, Manteca happens to be home to an estimated 17,000 trees. Tree Service Experts Manteca, a local tree care company, however, thinks that the city can do much better when it comes to the number of trees in its streets and parks. For the next 3 years, the tree care company plans to plant 1000 per year. Planting 3000 trees by the end of the project, Tree Service Experts Manteca hopes to help the city’s tree cover reach 20,000 trees.

Read full story
2 comments
Merced, CA

Tree Service Experts Merced is Set to Work with City Government to Replace 6% of the Trees in the City

Merced, California – The city of Merced has always been big on tree maintenance. The city’s efforts towards maintaining a healthy urban forest have earned it the Tree City USA designation for more than 39 consecutive years.

Read full story
1 comments
Modesto, CA

Tree Service Experts Modesto is Set to Work with City Government to Improve State of the Urban Forest

Modesto, California – In July of 2021, Modesto announced that it will spend nearly $2.6 million over the next 2 years to improve the problems facing its trees. The city’s council approved spending the money to remove diseased trees, dead trees, tree stumps, and the mistletoe parasite from trees around the city. The city’s goal is to take out over 2,000 stumps, remove mistletoe from an estimated 2,000 trees, and plant 2,000 trees to replace the removed trees.

Read full story
Elk Grove, CA

Tree Service Experts Elk Grove to Support Greenprint Program with Free Tree Pruning on Newly Planted Trees

Elk Grove, California – On November 9, 2005, Elk Grove City formally adopted Sacramento Tree Foundation’s Greenprint program. One of the program’s goals has been to increase the city’s tree canopy cover to above 35%.

Read full story
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Tree Foundation Lauds Tree Service Experts Sacramento for Pledging to Help Push Tree Cover from 19.1% to 30%

Sacramento, California – Established in 1982, Sacramento Tree Foundation is a community benefit organization that works hard to grow a thriving community through stewardship of Sacramento’s urban forest. To achieve its goal of improving the tree canopy cover in Sacramento City, Sacramento Tree Foundation puts focus on educating residents on the importance of trees and lending support for tree plantings. This week, Sacramento Tree Foundation has received support from Tree Service Experts Sacramento, a tree service company that has pledged to facilitate tree planting and tree protection.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy