Rocklin Tree Service Experts Finishes Preparations for Its “128 Trees at 128 Years” Project

Rocklin, California – The most recent national results show that tree cover in community/urban areas of the United States is on the decline at a rate of 36 million trees per year. Dedicated to playing the vital role of improving the urban forest cover in the US, Rocklin Tree Service Experts is organizing a tree-planting project.

The project which will be dubbed “128 Trees at 128 Years”, intends to plant 128 trees in Rocklin’s public parks. Each tree is supposed to stand for each year since 1893 when the city of Rocklin was incorporated.

“When trees die in our public parks,” said the Rocklin Tree Service Experts CEO, “We rarely take the time to remove and replace them. For example, when we took a stroll in Quarry Park, we noticed about ten dead trees. We all know that dead trees do not offer value – therefore, during our upcoming “128 trees at 128 years” project, our team of professionals will put a lot of focus into removing the dead trees and then replacing them with young, healthy trees.”

The Rocklin Tree Service Experts has already gathered the trees it will use during the tree planting event. These trees are currently sitting at the company’s base of operation.

“The tree we intend to plant in our parks are all native species,” said the company’s CEO, “California has been dealing with severe drought for a couple of years now. The trees we will be planting have been selected with a keen interest in their ability to withstand the lack of adequate water. This means that as soon as the trees are established on their planting site, they will need minimal watering to remain healthy and strong.”

Rocklin Tree Service Experts plans to start the tree planting project towards the end of next month. The company estimates that the tree planting procedure will take about 20 days. On average, the company will be planting 6 to 7 trees.

“The first park we will pay attention to is Quarry Park,” said the company’s CEO, “We will then move to John-Springview Park before terminating our project at Whitney Park. We will divide the tree’s equally among the parks, with each park getting a maximum of 43 trees.”

Rocklin Tree Service Experts schedules its tree service projects from its base at 1403 Nichols Dr, Rocklin, CA 95765, United States. The tree care company, however, can be contacted via +1 916-890-2312 and sales@placertreeservice.com.

Website: https://www.placertreeservice.com/rocklin/