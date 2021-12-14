Davis Tree Service Experts Pledges to Help the Community Canopy Program Succeed

Davis, California – In July 2019, the Tree Davis organization partnered with the City of Davis to create the Community Canopy Program. The program is supposed to run until March 2022. Between July 2019 and March 2022, this program was supposed to put 1000 new shade trees within the limits of Davis City.

Last week, Davis Tree Service Experts announced that it will be joining the Tree Davis organization to help this program succeed. The company reports that it will help the organization plant the remaining 400 trees before the March of next year.

The company plans to help with acquiring part of the 400 trees. Also, using its experienced team of professionals, Davis Tree Service Experts will ensure that these trees are planted correctly in public parks and the streets.

“Tree Davis has been taking care of our urban forest since 1992,” said the Davis Tree Service Experts CEO, “Over this period of 29 years, the organization has been relying on donations and volunteers. Making maximum use of the resources it gets, the organization has managed to add over 12,505 trees in Yolo County. By joining hands with the organization for the next 5 months, we will allow it to take full advantage of our expertise, financial capabilities, and modern tools – this will help the organization fulfil the goals of the Community Canopy program whose time seems to be running out fast.”

Davis Tree Service Experts notes that its support for the Tree Davis Organization will not end after the tree planting project. The CEO noted that the company will also work hard to ensure that each of the trees its team plants is taken care of until they reach maturity.

“When trees are planted by volunteers,” said the Davis Tree Service Experts CEO, “One thing that happens is that they are often ignored. Without water and proper care, the newly planted trees often ended up dying. To ensure the planted trees reach maturity healthy and strong, we will be involved in these their maintenance. Every week, we will be watering the trees twice. When the trees reach the age of one year, we will start trimming them to improve their physical form.”

Davis Tree Service Experts will be scheduling the tree planting procedure from its base at 638 Cantrill Dr, Davis, CA 95618, United States. The company, however, will be open to communicating via +1 530-325-5401 and sales@treeservicesacramento.com.

Website: http://www.treeservicesacramento.com/davis/