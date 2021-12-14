Tree Service Pros Carmichael Completes Tree Pruning on 38-Acre Carmichael Park

Carmichael, California – Last week on Monday, Tree Service Pros Carmichael visited the offices of the Park and Recreation Department to get a permit for pruning the trees in Carmichael Park. The tree care company wanted to join the department during the city-wide park tree maintenance project.

“After offering tree services in Carmichael for 25 years,” said the company’s CEO, “We had to do something to show appreciation to our community. Without the amazing community of tree owners in this city, Tree Service Pros Carmichael would have failed years ago. Pruning trees in one of the largest parks in this city seemed like a good way to give back to the community.”

After reviewing the Tree Service Pros Carmichael history of tree services, the Parks and Recreation Department was satisfied with the company’s ability to provide excellent results – the department provided the permit on the same day it was requested.

After receiving the permit, the tree care company spent the whole of last week – and half of this week – working on the 38-acre Carmichael Park.

“When working on Carmichael Park,” said the Tree Service Pros Carmichael CEO, “What amazed us is the fact that the park has so many utilities situated under beautiful trees. We had to be extra careful with the tree pruning procedure to avoid dropping the cut branches on amenities. Our hard work allowed us to complete the tree pruning project safely, with no tree injured and no amenity damaged.”

Appreciating Tree Service Pros Carmichael for its willingness to help with tree pruning, the head of the Parks and Recreation Department had the following to say, “The city of Carmichael has 13 public parks and nature areas. These parks carry thousands of trees – every year, we are supposed to improve each one of these trees. Irrespective of how hard we try, we often find the year ending before we have a chance to work on each of the trees in the parks. This year, however, because of the help we have gotten from Tree Service Pros Carmichael, we will be in a position to reach almost every tree in the city.”

The Tree Service Pros Carmichael CEO noted that his company is considering handling tree maintenance procedures on at least one park every year. Next year, the company plans to maintain the trees standing on Del Campo Park.

