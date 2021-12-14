Citrus Heights Tree Service Experts Plans to Help City Government Increase Number of Trees from 28,000 to 35,000

Citrus Heights, California – In 2015, the city of Citrus Heights invested in an analysis to determine the number of trees that make up its community urban forest. The analysis concluded that the city has 27,994 public trees, of which 22,428 stand on the streets and city-maintained facilities while the remaining 5,566 trees stand on the city’s parks.

When compared to other cities in California, Citrus Heights ranks above average when it comes to tree cover. However, Citrus Heights Tree Service Experts believes that the city can do much better. Yesterday, the Citrus Heights Tree Service Experts CEO announced that he would be partnering with the CHUGS – Citrus Heights Urban Greening Strategy – community to plant more trees around the city.

“It bothers me when I see that our city’s streets have about 4 times more trees than our parks,” said the Citrus Heights Tree Service Experts CEO, “With 26 public parks and open spaces, the city of Citrus Heights deserves more than 5,566 park trees. As a way to give back to the amazing community in Citrus Heights city, we will work hard to put more trees in the public parks.”

Citrus Heights Tree Service Experts reports that it will finance the entire process of adding trees to the underserved areas around the city. Working with the CHUGS community, the tree care company hopes to plant about 7000 trees to bring the total number to 35,000.

“We will take care of each tree we plant in Citrus Heights,” said the company’s CEO, “The caring will start the moment we plant the tree and will end when the tree is old enough to support itself in the wild. Our team of professionals will be responsible for watering the trees, inspecting the trees regularly to ensure that they are healthy, and trimming the young trees to ensure they are maturing according to arborist-recommended standards.”

The Citrus Heights Tree Service Experts CEO understands that the project will not be easy for the company since his team will have to juggle planting trees and handling client projects.

“We won’t be postponing our projects on client’s landscapes,” said the company’s CEO, “By dividing our team into two groups – one for tree planting and the other for handling clients’ projects – we are certain that we will succeed.”

