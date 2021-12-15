Santa Cruz Tree Service Experts Works with a Local Tree Nursery to Distribute Free Trees to Commercial Property Owners

Santa Cruz, California – In an attempt to boost Santa Cruz’s urban forest, Santa Cruz Tree Service Experts partnered with a local tree nursery to distribute trees to commercial property owners. By the end of last week, the company had distributed more than 1000 free trees.

“Whenever we are invited to handle tree trimming, tree pruning, and other tree services on commercial properties,” said the Santa Cruz Tree Service Experts CEO, “One thing we notice is that most of these properties have way less tree cover compared to residential properties of the same size. What most commercial property owners fail to understand is that planting trees in these properties will boost the overall value of the properties, allowing them to enjoy higher rental prices. What’s more, the trees will contribute to the betterment of the city’s environmental conditions – they will cool our environment, remove greenhouse gases from the air and even minimize soil erosion.”

Santa Cruz Tree Service Experts CEO noted that some property owners avoid planting trees on their commercial properties because they fear the overall price may run too high.

“Arbor Day Foundation sells its fast-growing trees at a price sitting between $13.99 and $60,” said the company’s CEO, “This means that there are trees for all types of budgets. And what’s even better, once you plant a tree on your landscape, it will offer value for the next 50 to over 100 years. Even if you had purchased the tree for $60, the value that the tree will generate throughout its lifespan will be much higher.”

Tree Service Santa Cruz Tree Service Experts

The Santa Cruz Tree Service Experts CEO noted that the city of Santa Cruz has a long way to go to get to an ideal tree cover. He noted that for the city to be considered among cities with near-perfect tree canopy cover, it had to boost its overall tree cover to about 30%.

“One of the things we need to do is reduce tree removal,” said the CEO, “Next, we need to adopt tree services that improve the lifespan of trees – these include tree pruning which improves tree health and tree trimming which promotes sunlight access and photosynthesis. Finally, we need to start a campaign that adds trees to underserved areas.”

Santa Cruz Tree Service Experts was distributing the free trees from its base of operation located at 1005 Cedar St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060, United States. Property owners interested in talking to the company, however, can reach it by simply calling +1 831-204-0921 or sending an email to sales@treeservicepacific.com.

Website: https://www.treeservicepacific.com/