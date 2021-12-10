Sacramento Tree Foundation Lauds Tree Service Experts Sacramento for Pledging to Help Push Tree Cover from 19.1% to 30%

Sacramento, California – Established in 1982, Sacramento Tree Foundation is a community benefit organization that works hard to grow a thriving community through stewardship of Sacramento’s urban forest. To achieve its goal of improving the tree canopy cover in Sacramento City, Sacramento Tree Foundation puts focus on educating residents on the importance of trees and lending support for tree plantings. This week, Sacramento Tree Foundation has received support from Tree Service Experts Sacramento, a tree service company that has pledged to facilitate tree planting and tree protection.

Tree Trimming Photo by Aurora Aguilar from pexels

Speaking after learning about Tree Service Experts Sacramento’s offer to help, the Sacramento Tree Foundation Associate Development Director, Alena James, had the following to say, “A recent urban tree cover assessment revealed that our tree canopy covers 19 square miles. The fact that our city encompasses 99.7 square miles means that we currently have a 19.1% tree canopy cover. Before Sacramento can be considered to have a close to ideal canopy cover, we need to increase our urban forest to about 30%. Planting trees on more than 11 square miles – that is, 10.9% of Sacramento – will not be easy. We need all the help we can get. We would like to thank Tree Service Experts Sacramento for joining us in boosting this city’s urban forest.”

Tree Service Experts Sacramento CEO noted that the process of boosting the city’s urban forest needed to start with the protection of the current urban forest. He noted that if tree removals exceeded tree plantings, the urban forest cover will keep reducing instead of growing.

“When homeowners are planning a tree removal,” said the Tree Service Experts Sacramento CEO, “We are one of the companies they call. Instead of handling tree removals immediately, we will be looking for alternative ways through which can save the tree. For example, if the homeowner wants to remove the tree because it keeps dropping branches, we will be recommending tree trimming or tree pruning to fix the problem, instead of tree removal.”

The Tree Service Experts Sacramento CEO noted that his team will be recommending tree planting in areas where dead and damaged trees have been removed. The company will also be distributing free trees in areas that are underserved by Sacramento’s urban forest.

Tree Service Experts Sacramento is a tree maintenance company that operates from its base at 9951 Horn Rd, Sacramento, CA 95827, United States. The company, however, is easy to reach via +1 916-931-3177 and sales@thelocaltreeexpert.com.

Website: https://www.thelocaltreeexperts.com/ca/sacramento/