Key Trends in Employee Engagement

Angela Ash

In order to stay ahead of the game, you need to anticipate the trends that will be shaping employee engagement in the year 2023. Here are a few key trends to watch out for, along with firsthand experience from industry professionals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07tg4e_0kMqDnf300
Photo byPixabay

1. Increased Focus on Well-Being

“Employees today are more health-conscious than ever before. They want to work for a company that values their well-being and supports them in their pursuit of a healthy lifestyle. As a result, we're likely to see an increased focus on well-being in the year 2023. This could mean offering yoga classes and meditation sessions, providing healthy snacks and drinks, and promoting a work-life balance,” says Lily Zay from Hihello.

2. Increased Focus on Employee Development

“Employees want to feel like they're constantly learning and growing. In order to keep them engaged, companies will need to focus on employee development in the year 2023. This could involve offering training and development programs, providing opportunities for employees to learn new skills, and encouraging employees to contribute their ideas,” notes Jessica Shee from iBoysoft.

3. Increased Focus on Diversity and Inclusion

“Diversity and inclusion are becoming increasingly important issues, and companies that don't embrace it will find themselves at a disadvantage. In 2023, we're likely to see an increased focus on diversity and inclusion in the workplace, with companies making a greater effort to recruit employees from diverse backgrounds and create an inclusive environment where everyone feels welcome,” adds Candace Hoener from Neo Candle.

4. Increased Use of Technology

“Technology is constantly evolving, and companies are starting to realize the potential of using technology to engage employees. In 2023, we're likely to see more companies using technology to create a more connected workplace, facilitate communication, and encourage collaboration,” says Jonathan Rogers from Credexel.

5. Recognition and Rewards

“Employees want to feel acknowledged and appreciated for the work they do. In fact, a study by WorkplaceTrends found that recognition is one of the five drivers of employee engagement. And when employees feel appreciated, they're more likely to be productive and engaged in their work.

That's why it's important to anticipate and plan for recognition and rewards in your employee engagement strategy for 2023. Keep an eye out for new trends in this area, like peer-to-peer recognition, and make sure you have a system in place that can quickly and easily acknowledge employee contributions,” says Hamza Usmani head of content at Believe Money.

6. Culture and Environment

“How a company treats its employees is a reflection of its culture and environment. In the past, many companies put the onus on the employee to be engaged. They would expect employees to come in, do their job, and go home. However, this is changing. Employees now expect their companies to create a positive environment that will encourage them to be engaged. This includes offering flexible work hours, opportunities for growth and development, and a sense of community.

So what can you do to stay ahead of the game? Well, start by evaluating your company culture and environment. Make sure that they are conducive to employee engagement and offer ways to improve them if they're not. You may also want to consider offering more flexible work arrangements in order to appeal to the modern workforce,” suggest Matthew Appleton, E-Commerce Manager, Appleton Sweets.

7. Employee Voice and Participation

“Keeping your employees engaged and involved in decisions is a crucial part of staying ahead of the game. In the coming year, it's all about encouraging employee voice and participation in the workplace. Fortunately, there are several ways to do this. One way is by using employee surveys. By asking for employee feedback on things like job satisfaction, for example, you can ensure employees feel heard and are given a platform to share their thoughts,” says Daniel Carter, Head of Marketing at Sybarite.

He further added “Additionally, make sure that there are opportunities for employees to be heard and that their opinions are taken into account during decision-making processes. This means implementing systems or processes that make it easier for leaders to engage with their teams via chat or video conferencing. When autonomy is given to your teams and they become more invested in their work, they will be able to take on more responsibility and increase engagement levels across the board.”

8) Remote and Flexible Working

“It’s no surprise that remote and flexible working is one of the biggest trends in employee engagement for 2023. With the pandemic creating a “new normal” for how people work, companies are taking advantage of the shift to offer more flexible working options for their employees. With remote and flexible working, employees can have the schedule that works best for them. They can work from home, on a flexible schedule that works around their life and responsibilities, while still providing the same productivity they would have in an office setting,” says Holly, the Content Head at UNAGI Scooters.

She also shared “Plus, with more advances in technology like video conferencing and document-sharing services, it’s easier than ever to stay connected with colleagues during remote meetings or brainstorming sessions. This makes it easier for companies to provide employees with a better work/life balance, while still taking advantage of the cost savings that come with remote working.”

9) Technology and Automation

“When it comes to employee engagement trends, we must not forget about the impact of technology and automation on the workplace. Technology can be both a blessing and a curse—it can empower employees to do their jobs more efficiently and effectively, but it can also put them at risk of burnout if not managed properly,” says Hamza Usmani, Head of content at BuyWeGovyOnline.

In 2023, we’ll be seeing increased use of automated systems. Automation streamlines processes removes tedious manual tasks and allows for more time for employees to focus on creative or meaningful work. Automation also helps reduce fatigue and stress by removing monotonous tasks from the workflow.

That being said, it’s important to remember that technology should be used with caution to ensure that it’s not overused or abused by employers. To keep employees engaged in 2023, leaders should consider how technology can help create more opportunities for growth and meaningful work in areas like customer service, data entry, and analysis, or project management.

Conclusion

By anticipating these employee engagement trends for 2023, your team can get ahead of the competition. Keep in mind that it's important to constantly assess and adapt your employee engagement strategy to ensure that it remains relevant and effective. With the right preparation, your team can stay engaged and motivated, and continue to be a top performer in your field.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Employee Engagement# Technology# Automation# Recognition# Rewards

Comments / 0

Published by

Angela Ash is a professional writer and editor, who focuses on topics related to business, remote work, digital PR, marketing, clean tech, mental health, travel and more. She also enjoys playing the piano, writing poetry, and music festivals.

Louisville, KY
35 followers

More from Angela Ash

Tips to Engage Your Team and Avoid Burnout

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recognized burnout as a medical syndrome since 2019. Burnout manifests differently in workers, but it's likely that most adults have felt its effects at some point in their professional careers.

Read full story

Stay Ahead of the Game and Anticipate These Employee Engagement Trends for 2023

A positive working relationship between employees and managers develops a company's image and boosts growth and productivity. One of the best ways to consistently move closer to your goals is through employee engagement. Also, it is the most reliable way of maintaining employee branding, which paves the path for finding potential stars. Without effective employee engagement strategies, many businesses have frequently struggled to meet their goals. Fairly speaking, business suffered as well.

Read full story

Tips to Manage Your Finances as a Freelancer

Freelancing is a tempting prospect for many but it is known to be difficult in the beginning. That doesn’t mean you should give up on the spot; rather, you should learn how to manage your finances and keep your projections in check.

Read full story

How to Use TikTok to Make Money (6 Ways)

According to Hootsuite, TikTok has been downloaded more than 3 billion times. TikTok is specifically popular among youth but has now also attracted older generations and businesses. It is known for its virality and turning people into overnight successes.

Read full story

What Is Less Than Truckload and How Is It Used?

For people operating shipping businesses, the term "Less Than Truckload" (LTL) is often used when carrying loads less than 15,000 pounds. LTL is a shipping service that business owners use to move small quantities of goods from one place to another by road.

Read full story

5 Ways to Make Money in Stocks

If you ask any seasoned investor, they will tell you that investing in stocks is one of the most important things you can do to generate wealth in the long run. However, despite the fact that the value of stocks might increase rapidly over the course of many years, it is hard to forecast their day-to-day movement with complete accuracy. This presents a challenge for investors.

Read full story

8 Smart Kitchen Technologies to Add During Kitchen Remodeling

A major step in remodeling or renovating a kitchen is planning. While some of these items may not be necessary for everyone, they could be useful in a home that’s already equipped with all the latest gadgets and appliances.

Read full story

Tips From Prominent Experts on How to Achieve Work-Life Balance

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle requires striking a balance between work and family. We must take care of our bodies and minds if we want to be productive. The professionals who contributed to this article offer advice on how to strike the ideal balance between your personal and professional lives.

Read full story

How Do Remote Workers and Freelancers Set Boundaries?

Remote work is becoming more and more popular. Many companies have started using remote employee engagement platforms to bring their in-office and remote teams together, and no wonder there. For once, it allows for individual schedule adjustments that help people attain the desired work-life balance… or does it?

Read full story

How to Embrace Digital Transformation in Field Service

Businesses across the world are digitizing their services and workflows. According to Foundry’s 2021 Digital Business Study, 91% of businesses are in the process of digitization. It is true across all sectors, yet field service companies have often been the most reluctant to embrace digital transformation.

Read full story

5 Ways a Stellar Call Center Can Help Your Operations

Whatever business you are operating in, always note that providing elite customer service will prove vital towards surviving in the industry. Many companies' most significant problem is that they lack insufficient support to satisfy their clients. In other words, you can always talk about setting up businesses correctly and acquiring every possible means to kickstart, but not paying attention to setting up a call center can ruin everything.

Read full story

5 Ways Any Company Can Effectively Use Email Marketing

Digital marketing is now becoming the order of the day, and many brands are beginning to focus on effectively utilizing these web strategies for generating more gains in their enterprise. Many business owners now see email marketing as a cost-effective means of building reliable means of livelihood which can stay for ages. Well, email marketing has come to stay — and as long as the internet continues to exist, you will always have a cause to make use of your email. Email marketing can benefit your company in many ways, from making more profit and not spending much cash to having a great chance of making your enterprise known globally and possibly attracting people to retain them.

Read full story

Why Do People in Tornado Alley Need Home Insurance?

Tornado Alley is an area in the United States with the highest concentration of tornadoes. Living in Tornado Alley comes with unique risks and concerns that other parts of the country don't have to worry about, so residents in this area need to have home insurance to protect them. If you live in Tornado Alley, check out this helpful guide to learn more about how home insurance can help you.

Read full story

5 Ways to Make a Hybrid Work Model Successful

Work models have changed dramatically, with more and more people turning to remote work, and many embracing digital nomadism as a godsend lifestyle. Still, the transition is not complete, and neither does it have to be. For some businesses, a hybrid work model encompassing a combination of office- and remote work is the best solution.

Read full story

Complete Guide to Keyword Research and How You Can Use It to Increase Website Traffic By 1,000%

Knowing how to do a keyword search is one of the crucial things for increasing website traffic. With the frequent algorithm updates, one can find it challenging to stay on track with recent updates.

Read full story

7 Incredible Video Ideas That Can Help Brands Stand Out

To grab the desired audience's attention, it is imperative to design social media video content by keeping the demands of the audience for the specific platform in view. Social media is considered the best tool for marketing by a lot of digital marketing professionals.

Read full story

4 Reasons We Should Start Seeing Higher Employee Retention

Employee retention is a huge issue globally, now more than ever. With so many options job seekers now have, keeping employees loyal has become more challenging. Still, it also holds true that employees happy with their jobs will stay longer, but what most businesses don’t seem to understand is the fact that some employees will leave no matter what they’re being offered.

Read full story

10 Awesome & High-Paying Marketing Careers to Pursue in 2022

Marketing Careers have been in the limelight in recent years. People across the globe are choosing marketing as a major or specialization to make a career out of it. There are many options to explore in marketing like media management, search engine marketing, digital marketing, content marketing, and others. With marketing, people have the choice to choose a specialization based on their preferences. While some marketing careers like printing are gradually declining, there are many that are gradually seeing the light of the day. A marketing career is one of the most in demand and high paying careers to pursue in 2022.

Read full story

6 Tips to Hire the Best Remote Workers

That remote work is here to stay has become obvious to all business and to all prospective job candidates. More and more people are looking for flexible work schedules and the freedom to work from the comfort of the environment of their choice, and that’s great news.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy