In order to stay ahead of the game, you need to anticipate the trends that will be shaping employee engagement in the year 2023. Here are a few key trends to watch out for, along with firsthand experience from industry professionals.

1. Increased Focus on Well-Being

“Employees today are more health-conscious than ever before. They want to work for a company that values their well-being and supports them in their pursuit of a healthy lifestyle. As a result, we're likely to see an increased focus on well-being in the year 2023. This could mean offering yoga classes and meditation sessions, providing healthy snacks and drinks, and promoting a work-life balance,” says Lily Zay from Hihello.

2. Increased Focus on Employee Development

“Employees want to feel like they're constantly learning and growing. In order to keep them engaged, companies will need to focus on employee development in the year 2023. This could involve offering training and development programs, providing opportunities for employees to learn new skills, and encouraging employees to contribute their ideas,” notes Jessica Shee from iBoysoft.

3. Increased Focus on Diversity and Inclusion

“Diversity and inclusion are becoming increasingly important issues, and companies that don't embrace it will find themselves at a disadvantage. In 2023, we're likely to see an increased focus on diversity and inclusion in the workplace, with companies making a greater effort to recruit employees from diverse backgrounds and create an inclusive environment where everyone feels welcome,” adds Candace Hoener from Neo Candle.

4. Increased Use of Technology

“Technology is constantly evolving, and companies are starting to realize the potential of using technology to engage employees. In 2023, we're likely to see more companies using technology to create a more connected workplace, facilitate communication, and encourage collaboration,” says Jonathan Rogers from Credexel.

5. Recognition and Rewards

“Employees want to feel acknowledged and appreciated for the work they do. In fact, a study by WorkplaceTrends found that recognition is one of the five drivers of employee engagement. And when employees feel appreciated, they're more likely to be productive and engaged in their work.

That's why it's important to anticipate and plan for recognition and rewards in your employee engagement strategy for 2023. Keep an eye out for new trends in this area, like peer-to-peer recognition, and make sure you have a system in place that can quickly and easily acknowledge employee contributions,” says Hamza Usmani head of content at Believe Money.

6. Culture and Environment

“How a company treats its employees is a reflection of its culture and environment. In the past, many companies put the onus on the employee to be engaged. They would expect employees to come in, do their job, and go home. However, this is changing. Employees now expect their companies to create a positive environment that will encourage them to be engaged. This includes offering flexible work hours, opportunities for growth and development, and a sense of community.

So what can you do to stay ahead of the game? Well, start by evaluating your company culture and environment. Make sure that they are conducive to employee engagement and offer ways to improve them if they're not. You may also want to consider offering more flexible work arrangements in order to appeal to the modern workforce,” suggest Matthew Appleton, E-Commerce Manager, Appleton Sweets.

7. Employee Voice and Participation

“Keeping your employees engaged and involved in decisions is a crucial part of staying ahead of the game. In the coming year, it's all about encouraging employee voice and participation in the workplace. Fortunately, there are several ways to do this. One way is by using employee surveys. By asking for employee feedback on things like job satisfaction, for example, you can ensure employees feel heard and are given a platform to share their thoughts,” says Daniel Carter, Head of Marketing at Sybarite.

He further added “Additionally, make sure that there are opportunities for employees to be heard and that their opinions are taken into account during decision-making processes. This means implementing systems or processes that make it easier for leaders to engage with their teams via chat or video conferencing. When autonomy is given to your teams and they become more invested in their work, they will be able to take on more responsibility and increase engagement levels across the board.”

8) Remote and Flexible Working

“It’s no surprise that remote and flexible working is one of the biggest trends in employee engagement for 2023. With the pandemic creating a “new normal” for how people work, companies are taking advantage of the shift to offer more flexible working options for their employees. With remote and flexible working, employees can have the schedule that works best for them. They can work from home, on a flexible schedule that works around their life and responsibilities, while still providing the same productivity they would have in an office setting,” says Holly, the Content Head at UNAGI Scooters.

She also shared “Plus, with more advances in technology like video conferencing and document-sharing services, it’s easier than ever to stay connected with colleagues during remote meetings or brainstorming sessions. This makes it easier for companies to provide employees with a better work/life balance, while still taking advantage of the cost savings that come with remote working.”

9) Technology and Automation

“When it comes to employee engagement trends, we must not forget about the impact of technology and automation on the workplace. Technology can be both a blessing and a curse—it can empower employees to do their jobs more efficiently and effectively, but it can also put them at risk of burnout if not managed properly,” says Hamza Usmani, Head of content at BuyWeGovyOnline.

In 2023, we’ll be seeing increased use of automated systems. Automation streamlines processes removes tedious manual tasks and allows for more time for employees to focus on creative or meaningful work. Automation also helps reduce fatigue and stress by removing monotonous tasks from the workflow.

That being said, it’s important to remember that technology should be used with caution to ensure that it’s not overused or abused by employers. To keep employees engaged in 2023, leaders should consider how technology can help create more opportunities for growth and meaningful work in areas like customer service, data entry, and analysis, or project management.

Conclusion

By anticipating these employee engagement trends for 2023, your team can get ahead of the competition. Keep in mind that it's important to constantly assess and adapt your employee engagement strategy to ensure that it remains relevant and effective. With the right preparation, your team can stay engaged and motivated, and continue to be a top performer in your field.