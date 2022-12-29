Tips to Engage Your Team and Avoid Burnout

Photo by Pixabay

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recognized burnout as a medical syndrome since 2019. Burnout manifests differently in workers, but it's likely that most adults have felt its effects at some point in their professional careers.

For employers, the negative effects of burnout, which include mentally distancing one's self from the job, feelings of negativity, and a decrease in efficacy and energy, can wreak havoc on an organization's ability to reach its goals. Once it sets in, it can be difficult to recover from burnout.

Workers Say Employers Don't Do Enough to Help Them Avoid Burnout

According to a recent survey conducted by Deloitte, today's working adults feel the pressure of our "always on" culture. The organization surveyed 1,000 full-time professionals in the United States to help define the impact of employee burnout.

The majority of respondents (77%) said they have faced burnout at their current job. The survey also revealed that many employers are failing to develop programs to help support employee well-being.

Here's what survey respondents said about workplace burnout:

91% said having unmanageable frustrations and stress levels negatively affects the outcome of their work.

83% said burnout from work sometimes negatively affects personal relationships.

87% said they have passion for their job but 64% are frequently stressed.

70% said employers are preventing or alleviating burnout.

21% said their employer doesn't offer programs to prevent or alleviate burnout.

69% said their employer doesn't make enough of an effort to minimize burnout among workers.

Unfortunately, having a passion for one's job doesn't eliminate the potential for burnout, as some experts theorize. Employers must consider whether the workplace culture supports healthy boundaries that could prevent burnout. One in four survey respondents said they rarely or never use all of their vacation days.

Burnout Hits Millenials Hard

Employers focused on retaining their millennial workers are failing to realize that burnout affects younger workers more than more experienced employees. While 77% of all respondents said they have worked through burnout in the past, 84% of full-time millennial workers say that they have experienced burnout in their current position. Half of the millennials said they had left a job in the past because of burnout, while 42% of all respondents indicated that burnout had driven them to quit their job at some point.

How to Keep Your Team Engaged and Productive

Stress is an inevitable part of life and work, but it doesn't have to be allowed to negatively affect the quality of your team's work or their personal relationships. Now is a great time to take a close look at how energized your team is and how their health and well-being affect your organization.

Here are a few things that any employer can do to help support the engagement and health of a team.

Focus on Purpose

A shared sense of purpose can help inspire and fuel a team's forward motion. Provide a clear big-picture view of how your team fits into the organization. Articulate how each individual team member's daily activities help contribute to the success of the team and the company. This means finding unique ways to set goals that will engage everyone.

Work with team members individually to understand how they'd like to contribute. Ask team members for ideas about how to better support their day-to-day work while focusing on how crucial their contribution is to the company's success.

Encourage and Trust Team Members to Take Time Off When Needed

Semi-truck drivers and airplane pilots work within legal constraints that dictate the number of consecutive hours they are allowed to work because we understand that burnout causes problems with reaction times, reflexes and attention. Employees who don't take time off are exponentially more likely to make mistakes.

Plus, vacation could be good for business. Numerous studies show that employees who take time away from work to recharge and rest are happier and more innovative and productive when they return. Employees who are heavily invested in their jobs don't stop innovating just because they are on vacation. Drew Houston came up with the idea of Dropbox while on a tour of the world. Kevin Synstrom developed the idea of Instagram while on a leisure trip to Mexico. Your company's next game-changing idea could come from an employee while they enjoy a bit of rest and relaxation away from the office.

Not sure where your team stands where time off is concerned? Try providing an employee engagement survey to take the team's temperature.

Develop a Culture of Gratitude

When you regularly acknowledge the accomplishments, contributions, and strengths of your team members, you develop a company-wide culture of gratitude. Workplaces that encourage managers and team members to recognize coworkers' efforts provide an ideal environment for job satisfaction and productivity.

Here are a few tips for nurturing gratitude in the workplace:

Lead by example. Start every team meeting by acknowledging a specific person for their efforts on a project, their willingness to lead an initiative or their innovative idea.

Provide sincere thanks to the team when they accomplish a goal or finish a project.

Give private feedback and thanks to workers when they achieve a specific outcome that required grit, sacrifice or extra effort.

Report extraordinary efforts by individual team members to your board of directors, supervisors, and company leaders via email and cc the team.

Don't save your gratitude and compliments for an annual performance review. Provide feedback in real-time when possible to reinforce your team members' decision to make an extra effort for the good of the company.

Offer compliments on traits that can't be taught such as genuine caring, optimism, patience, empathy and persistence.

Positive feedback can be a powerful force for good that helps fend off burnout. When team members are celebrated for their efforts and strengths, it naturally causes them to seek more of the same type of feedback.

Pay Attention to Knowledge Management Challenges

Your company relies on collective knowledge, and how you capture, store and share information can help or hinder your team's progress toward goals. When your team can easily access knowledge, they are more productive. Optimize knowledge management to reduce burnout.

Be Proactive About Burnout

Feeling less motivated at times is a natural part of any working adult's professional life. When a team seems to be stuck in a rut, or individual team members are ambivalent or have lower-than-normal energy levels, it's time for management to act on their behalf.