Stay Ahead of the Game and Anticipate These Employee Engagement Trends for 2023

Angela Ash

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42hWoB_0jrnErwD00
Photo byPixabay

A positive working relationship between employees and managers develops a company's image and boosts growth and productivity. One of the best ways to consistently move closer to your goals is through employee engagement. Also, it is the most reliable way of maintaining employee branding, which paves the path for finding potential stars. Without effective employee engagement strategies, many businesses have frequently struggled to meet their goals. Fairly speaking, business suffered as well.

Companies are developing employee engagement strategies. Additionally, in order to improve business productivity, business owners and managers are updating themselves with cutting-edge employee engagement trends. The following employee engagement trends will help you create a positive workplace culture. The topics we covered were work culture, employee experience, relationships between employees, employee appreciation and level of recognition, etc.

Employee Engagement Trends for 2023:

1) Employee Retention

Companies are finding it harder and harder to draw in and keep top talent as 'The Great Resignation' drags on. Although the term 'quiet quitting' has been around for a while, it wasn't until later that it was expressed so concisely. Simply put, 'silent quitting' refers to a lack of will to go above and beyond. Establishing a foundation for a highly sought-after workplace where people want to stay can help lay the groundwork for showing to employees how much they are appreciated, acknowledging their hard work, posing fresh challenges, and celebrating successes, says Alex Armstrong-Paling, Managing Director of Toolfit.

2) Flexible, Remote and Hybrid Work

Over the past few years, flexible, remote, and hybrid schedules have changed the nature of the workplace. Employees around the world began to adopt in 2020 to the new difficulties posed by working remotely, and in 2021, the long-term realities of the hybrid work paradigm began to become inevitable. Today, as businesses continue to modify their return-to-office strategies to match the shifting paradigm, we know that these dynamics are here to stay. Offering flexible, hybrid, and totally remote work schedule choices have not only helped employers find more qualified candidates, but it is also an important strategy for keeping top talent on board, notes Olivia Tonks, Marketing Manager at Fleet Education.

3) Productivity Paranoia

In the new hybrid workplace, there are new hurdles to overcome in order to make employees feel connected and valued. Not just for workers either, but also for leaders. 85% of leaders think the change to hybrid work has made it tough to have trust that staff is being productive," according to Microsoft's 2022 Work Trend Index. This 'productivity paranoia' emphasizes the importance of maintaining open lines of communication, giving candid feedback frequently, and recognizing team and individual accomplishments. It's also a chance for businesses to make use of their employee reward and recognition programs, which can promote morale and alignment among employees, says Joanne King, company director at ICMP.

4) DEI and Sustainability

For employees, it's more important than ever that their employers are making a positive difference for the earth and people. It takes more than just encouraging others' DEI and sustainability efforts for a company to truly advance and experience good change; you also need to take the lead and start your own initiatives. Despite significant advances in recent years, businesses still have a long way to go. Beyond simply recruiting diverse employees, organizations can foster inclusive work environments by identifying DEI projects and investigating continuous training options, mentions Alex Constantinou, MD at The Fitness Circle.

5) Employee Wellness and Well-being:

In recent years, the topic of mental health has shot to the top of the agenda and is still a top concern for both employers and workers. Healthy behavior increases productivity and lessens burnout in the workplace. When businesses emphasize the value of wellness and well-being, it communicates to their employees that they are devoted to supporting them personally. This can take many different forms, such as helping people balance their professional and personal lives, offering mental health services, paying for gym memberships, expressing gratitude, and a host of other activities. It will be crucial for businesses to implement initiatives to foster a healthier workplace by 2023, says Alice Rowen Hall from Rowen Homes.

6) Employer Branding

Although there have been many changes in the workplace, some things remain the same. Employer branding is still essential for creating a sense of worth, motivation, and belonging among employees. Employee onboarding kits and company-branded merchandise are useful tools for delivering branded experiences that demonstrate appreciation for employees and strengthen their bond with their business, suggests Dean Lee, Head of Marketing at Sealions.

The Path Forward

The shift in the workplace that we have seen throughout the early 2020s has become entrenched and is expected to continue in 2023. Rethinking employee recognition and engagement practices at this key moment will help businesses ensure that their employees continue to feel appreciated, supported, and motivated despite the changing nature of the workplace.

# Employee Engagement# Employer Branding# Employee Welness# DEI

Angela Ash is a professional writer and editor, who focuses on topics related to business, remote work, digital PR, marketing, clean tech, mental health, travel and more. She also enjoys playing the piano, writing poetry, and music festivals.

