What Is Less Than Truckload and How Is It Used?

Pixabay

For people operating shipping businesses, the term "Less Than Truckload" (LTL) is often used when carrying loads less than 15,000 pounds. LTL is a shipping service that business owners use to move small quantities of goods from one place to another by road.

Most shipping companies ensure to provide LTL services because clients prefer them, as they can provide a more cost-effective option than other services. If you are starting your business and need help shipping goods, then LTL is a good freight service to patronize.

Differences Between Less Than Truckload (LTL) and Full Truck Load (FTL)

In the shipping industry, there's often been a challenge: identifying the difference between Less Than Truckload (LTL) and Full Truck Load (FTL). Some business owners may mistake them for each other and spend more on shipping services.

To avoid such problems, let's take a look at the differences between LTL and FTL.

LTL

Shipments must weigh less than 10,000 pounds

Will only transport durable packages

Has lower prices

The same truck can transport different orders at the same time

FTL

Increase in speed of delivery shipments

Shipments weigh more than 10,000 pounds

Suitable for transporting fragile packages

Only one order is transported with a singular truck

How Do You Determine LTL Shipping Costs?

Before using LTL to ship your packages, you should assess the dynamics involved to avoid any challenges. Knowing the variables involved in the shipping process will help you maximize the activity.

Some factors decide the rate of LTL shipping costs, and they include:

Price of fuel: due to the changes in fuel prices, costs of shipping vary since trucks are responsible for delivering packages

Location: costs can vary depending on the distance. The longer the length, the lower the price, and vice versa

Weight of packages: almost all shipping companies use the same truck for delivery. The weight of the packages helps to determine the price of shipping

Benefits of LTL

If you are mainly into delivering small packages, then LTL is the best option for shipping. In fact, you don't need to worry much about costs if your goods aren't large or too flexible.

Some other benefits of LTL include the following:

Guarantees good security

Saves on your shipping budget

Offers additional support

Allows customers have access to several options for delivery

How Does LTL Operate?

Shipping services use LTL to transport products packed together in the same space. The LTL shipping service consists of a hub and spoke distribution model to move packages from one location to another. While warehouses that act like local terminals are the spokes, the bigger and more centralized distribution terminals are the hubs.

Immediately after a package is earmarked for delivery, it's transported to the warehouse for classification and incorporation with other goods to the LTL truck. Afterward, the package is moved to the centralized distribution terminals where the delivery person can transfer it to another vehicle. Finally, from these trucks, carriers can deliver the boxes to customers or move them to other locations.

Summary

Less Than Truckload (LTL) is ideal for moving small quantities of packages. You can transport different goods with LTL, provided they are durable and of smaller weights. As a small business owner, you may find that LTL shipping services are the right choice because of their cost efficiency and flexible options.