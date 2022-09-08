5 Ways to Make a Hybrid Work Model Successful

Pixabay

Work models have changed dramatically, with more and more people turning to remote work, and many embracing digital nomadism as a godsend lifestyle. Still, the transition is not complete, and neither does it have to be. For some businesses, a hybrid work model encompassing a combination of office- and remote work is the best solution.

1. Embrace the Digital (R)Evolution

With the rapid development of digitalization, many job positions have adapted to a more efficient model. While some are worried that their jobs may become obsolete due to AI technology, the truth is that eLearning is also on the rise, enabling everyone to acquire just the qualifications they desire and then move forward towards a more meaningful and fulfilling job.

In-demand jobs — chiefly in the IT, digital marketing, and mobile app development sectors — are not going anywhere and, if you haven’t made an effort to embrace the future, all the more reason to give education a go.

Embracing new apps and tools that simplify whole operating processes is only reasonable. It is crucial, therefore, to focus on choosing the right tools, but also on providing quality education to the workforce in that regard.

You don’t want your employees to be unsatisfied because their jobs have become more complicated while, in fact, they simply aren’t familiar with the new tools.

2. Look at the Bigger Picture

With the rise of remote work, physical boundaries have become null. Instead of looking for new workers from the vicinity to ensure they won’t be late for work, you can now turn to the global market.

The scope of the new possibilities remote work offers is difficult to comprehend in full. Just imagine the whole world being one huge integral employment arena with experts from all corners of the globe competing for the best role.

The possibility to hire the finest of experts regardless of their location is probably the biggest benefit of hybrid work models. A close second is outsourcing. Different countries have different standards due to the unfortunate fact that inequality is spreading rapidly, but remote work offers benefits to both the unemployed and the employers.

This has been especially evident in the IT sector, where U.S.-based companies have been hiring exceptional employees from the so-called “third world countries” helping them make a decent living and saving massively in the process.

Everything considered, the global market offers a slew of benefits to everyone involved, making hybrid work models sustainable and beneficial for everyone.

3. Hire Digital Nomads

Let’s face it: when you’re hiring a remote worker, it doesn’t matter much where they are as long as the job gets done. With more and more people turning to digital nomadism in the world going slightly crazier every minute, you can choose from a great number of people competing for a stable client base.

Hiring digital nomads is a good idea because you won’t have to look elsewhere once you agree on the terms. As long as you can provide a fair and stable salary and negotiate working hours, digital nomads are certain to stick to the deal long-term. After all, traveling costs money, and savings are also a good idea.

4. Choose the Best Hybrid Work Model

There are various ways to go about establishing a successful hybrid work model and there’s not a unique formula that equally benefits every organization. In fact, McKinsey & Company distinguishes six different models of hybrid work, each of which has its advantages and disadvantages.

At a glance, these are:

· Almost entirely off-premises - mostly remote work with no office space

· Almost entirely on-premises - limited remote work, large office space the majority of managers and workers

· Partially remote work, large office space - the majority of managers and workers spend most, but not all, of their time at the office

· Partially remote work, multiple hubs - multiple offices with the workforce dispersed among them

· Multiple microhubs - management and employees are dispersed across small microhubs located in different cities and countries

· Partially remote work, with flexible office space - no permanent offices; rented flex space used for periodic collaboration (but not connectivity)

Obviously, the models that rely on office space are more expensive in terms of rentals, but they generate solid productivity. Multiple microhubs and partially remote work have shown even better productivity rates and also lower rentals. Work almost entirely off-premises and the flex space models have shown to be the best approach towards attracting talent.

Overall, there’s a model for every kind of business plan, so plan your hybrid work model accordingly.

5. Inspire Productivity

Productivity is directly affected by employee satisfaction and engagement, so it is crucial to choose people driven by the hybrid work model of your choice. Statistics in this regard are varied, showing that 48% of employees feel more productive working remotely, while 52% feel more productive working onsite. These should be interpreted in relative terms, as they concern common office-model employees.

Part of inspiring productivty amogst your team is having the right tech stack of tools to help them stay focused and efficent. This includes using tools such as a video conferencing software, a meeting note taking app , a work management tool or even anonymous feedback tools .

Bottom line, relying on digital nomads, remote workers by choice, and talents is a good strategy for hybrid work. A fine balance between the roles that are better performed remotely and those that are better performed on-site is crucial. It is also paramount to listen to employee feedback and provide some kind of hub and at least occasional team-building activities. The success of a hybrid work model relies heavily on proper communication and adjustment. Nothing is set in stone - if employee feedback suggests changes are in order, listen to it.

Finally, always stick to your long-term plans. Adjustments are desirable, but don’t lose sight of the bigger picture. Remember that the market is huge and that even when things look down, you can always turn to alternatives.

No matter the specifics of the skill sets you are after you can be sure you’ll find it in some corner of the world. You just need to be persistent in looking for like-minded people. This applies to everything in life, so the whole approach is not as different as it may have appeared at first. Look up! The world is getting smaller by the minute and people are finding one another more efficiently than ever… and it’s just the beginning!