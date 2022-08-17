Complete Guide to Keyword Research and How You Can Use It to Increase Website Traffic By 1,000%

Angela Ash

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t2uX6_0hKxYffW00
Pixabay

Knowing how to do a keyword search is one of the crucial things for increasing website traffic. With the frequent algorithm updates, one can find it challenging to stay on track with recent updates.

This post will explain how to do keyword research and choose the best keywords for a blog post.

What Is Keyword Research and How Can You Use it in Your Business?

Keyword research is a process of finding keywords or phrases that people enter into search engines that help your business reach the target audience more easily and quickly.

Depending on the length, we divide keywords into short tail and long tail keywords.

Short tail keywords are general terms. Since there is a lot of competition, it can be challenging to rank them. For some of them, ranking high in search results is almost impossible.

Let’s take the word marketing as an example. With over 10 million results, chances to rank high are lower than if you went for a less general term.

Of course, this doesn't mean that you should completely exclude them from your content, but they shouldn't be your primary choice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oswna_0hKxYffW00
Google

Long tail keywords are more relevant and represent more specific queries.

The advantages of long tail keywords are that you get the results faster and often lead to conversion - which is your primary goal. The reason is that the visitors know what they are looking for, and there are fewer queries.

In the example below, long tail keyword Free online digital marketing courses with certificates by Google has a significantly lower number of results.

Although the number is still high, it is easier to rank high in the SERP if we stick to less general terms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VTG7l_0hKxYffW00
Google

If you want to know the best keywords for your business, go through the following steps to determine them:

1. List the most important topics related to your business

Finding topics directly related to your business type will help you find the keywords you will use in blog posts.

2. Make a list of questions or queries based on these topics

Try to think like your target audience and come up with 5 to 10 questions they might have which are related to the topics you listed. This way, you will avoid going for keywords that are too general.

3. Utilize keyword research tools

Once you narrow the list, use some free and advanced tools that give you a detailed analysis of your queries. Then, examine the results and pick keywords for the website.

The advantage of these tools is they provide valuable information on keywords. For example, you may find the monthly search volume, search location, competition, etc.

Understanding how to conduct keyword research will help you better understand ongoing trends, increase traffic, and attract your target audience.

If your blog post includes content relevant to the given keywords, Google will rank it higher on the search result page. At the same time, the more relevant your content is to keywords, the better value it provides to the audience.

Use them in headings, title tags, meta descriptions, and in the body of the post but pay attention not to exaggerate.

Content cluttered with keywords isn't something that you should strive for. It doesn't sound natural, and search engines are smart enough to recognize it.

Finding the Best Keywords for Your Business

Online marketing revolves around the proper selection of relevant keywords which help target potential customers and allow interaction while raising your business to a higher level.

Using wrong terms irrelevant to your business can negatively affect your ranking. Oppositely, creating informative and relevant content is a crucial part of online marketing, and the success of your business largely depends on it.

Remember that making your posts captivating, informative and interactive won't do much if they can't solve your audience's issue. So make sure to find the best keywords for a blog post that will be helpful to your audience.

To do so, first, you need to understand your audience. Then, depending on your niche, you should research the needs of your audience. Failing to determine their needs leads to poor keyword choices.

You can start by researching terms with high monthly volume within your business area.

For example, if you provide marketing services, terms like how to start an online business aren’t relevant enough. But you'll find helpful information on whether and how often terms like "hosting and domain" or "content strategy" are searched for.

Next, research what phrases people use to find you online. For example, do they type in the name of your website, a service or a particular product?

Additionally, if your business is related to one area, city, or part of the city, it is advisable to focus on location-based searches.

If you are a dentist and have an office in one particular city, make sure to add the name of a location to your primary keyword.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NiJOI_0hKxYffW00
Google

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yglp3_0hKxYffW00
Google

Finally, research how your competitors attract their target audience - via catchy product titles, a logo, a company name or a current campaign.

Choosing the Right Tools to Help You With Your Keyword Research Process

You can always opt for free online tools to help you find the best keywords.

This post will show some of the top-ranked and most-used tools.

Providing diverse possibilities and detailed data, these tools are all you need to start your keyword research immediately.

Here are some of the best free and advanced keyword research tools:

Ubersuggest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uWNab_0hKxYffW00
Ubersuggest

Ubersuggest is a free tool by Neil Patel. It assists you in finding suggestions for related keywords, showing the search scope, difficulty for ranking high, and other helpful information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uangs_0hKxYffW00
Semrush

<img alt="" style="width:100%" src="https://lh4.googleusercontent.com/-OifXVzyFcPKsZmLT5nwViASno01S6EKf40G02HIV3KbO9NtlqUVodXYSTBg4YZo1tTYoLDY4IqMVDKx21D6r32LrAfDjMpv4-kCO8nHACv9wi2fPk4_KwMMZjKglYGwQ9iscVHomVcDmiElNxxVDdc" data-credit="Semrush" data-externalurl=""/>Semrush

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CU3Sa_0hKxYffW00
Semrush

Semrush is a bit different from other tools. You can insert the entire domain of your competitors to get a full preview of various parameters. The best thing is it is not limited to your country only. It allows you to research worldwide competitors.

You will get an insight into the analysis of SERPs, which include phrase matches or exact matches. Moreover, you will see the most frequently asked questions, the search volume, what is the keyword difficulty, as well as other valuable data such as top-ranking rivals' backlinks.

Semrush keyword research tool free trial lasts for 14 days. After that period, they offer Pro, Guru and Business versions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d9kuH_0hKxYffW00
Semrush

<img alt="" style="width:100%" src="https://lh6.googleusercontent.com/QYDnNKGgN3k4K6kHwpbXcGfJDQxTo0FIYXAEWIZT3Llsk5qMkoMms8gUAfaN_E_HrMRYZxcrXuED7cdfp3yXSjfZGTFZ4tW_NOyBX-W2Vwrv7XuWSarT90PkSq56vehaW7K7BORg2-4CT_ZuzTAA-U4" data-credit="Semrush" data-externalurl=""/>Semrush

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zbH1s_0hKxYffW00
Ahrefs

Ahrefs displays data like most other tools. For example, you will find the search volume, keyword ideas, monthly searches, and the exact number of backlinks you need to rank on the first page of Google.

  1. Google Ads

Google keyword planner is known as the king of all tools. Therefore, we can say that it was the best keyword research tool 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hk1ZX_0hKxYffW00
Google

Once you open Google ads, your Google keyword planner is free to use. It is best when you are just discovering new keywords.

It allows you to track the search frequency of chosen keywords over some time and check the bid estimates for each keyword.

Finally, it assists you in choosing the right keyword and creating an advertising plan to start the campaign.

Keyword Tool

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bGv2g_0hKxYffW00
Keyword Tool

Another free available research tool. You will get countless keyword suggestions and a chance to research competition and check the search volume.

Answer The Public

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cSQf9_0hKxYffW00
Answer the Public

Use it for more comprehensive research on trending topics. It helps you understand what people are searching for, as well as the timeline of a particular topic throughout the time.

In addition, it provides information on how often a specific phrase is typed into the Google search engine concerning the total search volume in a certain period.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DfuQs_0hKxYffW00
Answer the Public

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34XSQr_0hKxYffW00
Answer the Public

Google Trends

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uA8Ns_0hKxYffW00
Google Trends

Use it for more comprehensive research on trending topics.

It helps you understand what are people searching for, as well as the timeline of a particular topic throughout the time.

It provides information on how often a certain phrase is typed into the Google search engine concerning the total search volume in a certain period.

PPCexpo Keyword Planner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38D8PG_0hKxYffW00
PPCexpo

How to Improve and Optimize Your Keyword Research Process With These Smart Tips & Tricks

Keyword research is a continuous process that mirrors the market's necessity making it a fundamental part of a successful SEO strategy.

Start by listing topics relevant to your business and target the main keywords. Then, implement online tools you ease up the process.

You can try any keyword analysis software. For example, the google AdSense keywords generator free trial offers the opportunity to research and pick the right keywords, develop a plan and follow through with the campaign.

Finally, research every few months because the market needs are changing, and you need to monitor your position in the SERPs.

After Keywords Research: Content Evaluation Factors

Undoubtedly, there are multiple factors to consider after finalizing your content but we have mentioned the most important and relevant ones.

All of these are enlisted below:

  • Accuracy
  • Uniqueness
  • Readability
  • Grammar
  • Keyword adjustment

Keep in your mind that the more accurate your content will be, the more you’ll gain the trust of your readers.

Secondly, uniqueness refers to presenting your own opinions and words but sometimes, you can get self or accidental plagiarism.

The best way is to check for plagiarism before uploading your content and the only solution to this problem is a plagiarism checker.

A plagiarism checker will crawl your content and highlight every type of plagiarism whether it is self, accidental, or even paraphrased plagiarism.

Similarly, you can proofread your content to check the readability and grammar. While proofreading, you can easily find out the grammar and readability irregularity.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Content# Keywords# Plagiarism# Google# Semrush

Comments / 0

Published by

Angela Ash is a professional writer and editor, who focuses on topics related to business, remote work, digital PR, marketing, clean tech, mental health, travel and more. She also enjoys playing the piano, writing poetry, and music festivals.

Louisville, KY
26 followers

More from Angela Ash

7 Incredible Video Ideas That Can Help Brands Stand Out

To grab the desired audience's attention, it is imperative to design social media video content by keeping the demands of the audience for the specific platform in view. Social media is considered the best tool for marketing by a lot of digital marketing professionals.

Read full story

4 Reasons We Should Start Seeing Higher Employee Retention

Employee retention is a huge issue globally, now more than ever. With so many options job seekers now have, keeping employees loyal has become more challenging. Still, it also holds true that employees happy with their jobs will stay longer, but what most businesses don’t seem to understand is the fact that some employees will leave no matter what they’re being offered.

Read full story

10 Awesome & High-Paying Marketing Careers to Pursue in 2022

Marketing Careers have been in the limelight in recent years. People across the globe are choosing marketing as a major or specialization to make a career out of it. There are many options to explore in marketing like media management, search engine marketing, digital marketing, content marketing, and others. With marketing, people have the choice to choose a specialization based on their preferences. While some marketing careers like printing are gradually declining, there are many that are gradually seeing the light of the day. A marketing career is one of the most in demand and high paying careers to pursue in 2022.

Read full story

6 Tips to Hire the Best Remote Workers

That remote work is here to stay has become obvious to all business and to all prospective job candidates. More and more people are looking for flexible work schedules and the freedom to work from the comfort of the environment of their choice, and that’s great news.

Read full story

3 Important Things Digital Nomads Need to Know

A lot of people are jumping ship from corporate jobs to become digital nomads these days, and for good reason. Still, you have to know that living this lifestyle takes a lot of changes, and some of these changes will stop you from adhering to your regular habits and the way you think. The truth is that everybody dreams of working while traveling. However, there are a whole lot of complexities involved with this process, if you aren’t prepared.

Read full story

Impact of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence on Modern Business

Data is the new song of the town! You will always hear about how data is essential and the mode in which businesses are using it to enhance revenue generation. According to statistics, 91.5% of the best-performing companies have invested heavily in using Artificial Intelligence. Besides, there is a lot of data generated by businesses daily. However, the problem is how businesses use this data to enhance their performance and create a better playground for their long-term success.

Read full story

Things To Do in Maldives | The Best Island Activities

The Maldives is an archipelago of around 1,200 breathtaking islands that offer visitors an unforgettable experience. There is more to this unique part of the world than just resorts and spas; this island nation boasts plenty of fun activities for all travelers to enjoy.

Read full story

Software Test Engineers: What They Are and Why You Need Them

Picture this - you're working on a task due tonight, and the online software you're using crashes while you're close to completing your work. What emotions will you go through? Anger? Frustration? Well, that is precisely why you need software test engineers!

Read full story

How to Break Into the Gig Economy

The gig economy is providing more and more people with the means to find better jobs and a flexible schedule. Remote work is on the rise, and digital nomadism is reaching wider audiences. Many people are reconsidering their priorities and professional outlooks, so let’s see how the gig economy may help.

Read full story

4 Things Shipping Services Should Optimize

Although shipping processes may appear simple, there are a lot of complexities in its logistics. If it is not accurately dealt with, there might be a tumult. Whether it's delivery period, business expansion or delivery costs, there is a pertinent need to assess your shipping service.

Read full story

6 Ways to Improve Your Car’s Performance

Petrol and diesel vehicles produce power by burning fuel, which creates sooty exhaust gasses. Emission control devices such as catalysts and diesel filters help to keep the amount of soot expelled into the atmosphere to a minimum. Yet, there is still some which is deposited on components inside the engine and exhaust system. For this reason, engine carbon cleaning is essential.

Read full story

5 Roles Needed to to Start Your Startup

Startups are tremendously popular, and not without a good reason. That, however, doesn’t mean that everyone can start one without having a clue what they’re doing. For a startup to be successful, a brilliant idea and a ready marketing strategy are not enough. The biggest part lies in finding the right people with the same vision.

Read full story

How to Hire an Integrator

Integrators are essential for any business since the rapid advances of technology and science and hybrid work models are changing the rules of the game. With all these things going on all at once, it is necessary to optimize differentiation by integrating all functions of a business.

Read full story

Integrators: What Are They and How to Find Them

Technological advances have made integration all the more necessary. For large businesses, the task may prove a complex one, but not altogether unattainable. For one thing, there has been a surge in demand for integrators — people in charge of overseeing and directing integration efforts.

Read full story

Why Has Frontline Employee Retention Dropped So Low?

Frontline employees are the driving force of any business. These people are usually the first stop customers go to, so it is important to empower them to perform at the top of their abilities at any given time.

Read full story
2 comments

Why Hybrid Models Are More Than a Trend

Remote work has become tremendously popular, with growing numbers of people stating they’d quit their jobs if they were forced to go back to the office. The trend is on the rise; one of the most dramatic changes the latest pandemic brought forth is the realization that things can be done differently.

Read full story

Simple Ways EVs Can Add Value to Your Life

EVs are getting more popular by the minute, and not without a good reason. On top of them getting more cost-efficient, they are also getting more refined and endurable (not to mention the obvious benefit of helping the planet recover from our harmful activities).

Read full story

How to Begin Muscle Recovery

No matter how much you take care of your body, injuries are prone to happen from time to time. It is, therefore, extremely important to take all necessary precautions and when an injury happens, act immediately.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy