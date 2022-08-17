Complete Guide to Keyword Research and How You Can Use It to Increase Website Traffic By 1,000%

Pixabay

Knowing how to do a keyword search is one of the crucial things for increasing website traffic. With the frequent algorithm updates, one can find it challenging to stay on track with recent updates.

This post will explain how to do keyword research and choose the best keywords for a blog post.

What Is Keyword Research and How Can You Use it in Your Business?

Keyword research is a process of finding keywords or phrases that people enter into search engines that help your business reach the target audience more easily and quickly.

Depending on the length, we divide keywords into short tail and long tail keywords.

Short tail keywords are general terms. Since there is a lot of competition, it can be challenging to rank them. For some of them, ranking high in search results is almost impossible.

Let’s take the word marketing as an example. With over 10 million results, chances to rank high are lower than if you went for a less general term.

Of course, this doesn't mean that you should completely exclude them from your content, but they shouldn't be your primary choice.

Google

Long tail keywords are more relevant and represent more specific queries.

The advantages of long tail keywords are that you get the results faster and often lead to conversion - which is your primary goal. The reason is that the visitors know what they are looking for, and there are fewer queries.

In the example below, long tail keyword Free online digital marketing courses with certificates by Google has a significantly lower number of results.

Although the number is still high, it is easier to rank high in the SERP if we stick to less general terms.

Google

If you want to know the best keywords for your business, go through the following steps to determine them:

1. List the most important topics related to your business

Finding topics directly related to your business type will help you find the keywords you will use in blog posts.

2. Make a list of questions or queries based on these topics

Try to think like your target audience and come up with 5 to 10 questions they might have which are related to the topics you listed. This way, you will avoid going for keywords that are too general.

3. Utilize keyword research tools

Once you narrow the list, use some free and advanced tools that give you a detailed analysis of your queries. Then, examine the results and pick keywords for the website.

The advantage of these tools is they provide valuable information on keywords. For example, you may find the monthly search volume, search location, competition, etc.

Understanding how to conduct keyword research will help you better understand ongoing trends, increase traffic, and attract your target audience.

If your blog post includes content relevant to the given keywords, Google will rank it higher on the search result page. At the same time, the more relevant your content is to keywords, the better value it provides to the audience.

Use them in headings, title tags, meta descriptions, and in the body of the post but pay attention not to exaggerate.

Content cluttered with keywords isn't something that you should strive for. It doesn't sound natural, and search engines are smart enough to recognize it.

Finding the Best Keywords for Your Business

Online marketing revolves around the proper selection of relevant keywords which help target potential customers and allow interaction while raising your business to a higher level.

Using wrong terms irrelevant to your business can negatively affect your ranking. Oppositely, creating informative and relevant content is a crucial part of online marketing, and the success of your business largely depends on it.

Remember that making your posts captivating, informative and interactive won't do much if they can't solve your audience's issue. So make sure to find the best keywords for a blog post that will be helpful to your audience.

To do so, first, you need to understand your audience. Then, depending on your niche, you should research the needs of your audience. Failing to determine their needs leads to poor keyword choices.

You can start by researching terms with high monthly volume within your business area.

For example, if you provide marketing services, terms like how to start an online business aren’t relevant enough. But you'll find helpful information on whether and how often terms like "hosting and domain" or "content strategy" are searched for.

Next, research what phrases people use to find you online. For example, do they type in the name of your website, a service or a particular product?

Additionally, if your business is related to one area, city, or part of the city, it is advisable to focus on location-based searches.

If you are a dentist and have an office in one particular city, make sure to add the name of a location to your primary keyword.

Google

Google

Finally, research how your competitors attract their target audience - via catchy product titles, a logo, a company name or a current campaign.

Choosing the Right Tools to Help You With Your Keyword Research Process

You can always opt for free online tools to help you find the best keywords.

This post will show some of the top-ranked and most-used tools.

Providing diverse possibilities and detailed data, these tools are all you need to start your keyword research immediately.

Here are some of the best free and advanced keyword research tools:

Ubersuggest

Ubersuggest

Ubersuggest is a free tool by Neil Patel. It assists you in finding suggestions for related keywords, showing the search scope, difficulty for ranking high, and other helpful information.

Semrush

< img alt ="" style="width:100%" src="https://lh4.googleusercontent.com/-OifXVzyFcPKsZmLT5nwViASno01S6EKf40G02HIV3KbO9NtlqUVodXYSTBg4YZo1tTYoLDY4IqMVDKx21D6r32LrAfDjMpv4-kCO8nHACv9wi2fPk4_KwMMZjKglYGwQ9iscVHomVcDmiElNxxVDdc" data-credit="Semrush" data-externalurl=""/>Semrush

Semrush

Semrush is a bit different from other tools. You can insert the entire domain of your competitors to get a full preview of various parameters. The best thing is it is not limited to your country only. It allows you to research worldwide competitors.

You will get an insight into the analysis of SERPs, which include phrase matches or exact matches. Moreover, you will see the most frequently asked questions, the search volume, what is the keyword difficulty, as well as other valuable data such as top-ranking rivals' backlinks.

Semrush keyword research tool free trial lasts for 14 days. After that period, they offer Pro, Guru and Business versions.

Semrush

< img al t="" style="width:100%" src="https://lh6.googleusercontent.com/QYDnNKGgN3k4K6kHwpbXcGfJDQxTo0FIYXAEWIZT3Llsk5qMkoMms8gUAfaN_E_HrMRYZxcrXuED7cdfp3yXSjfZGTFZ4tW_NOyBX-W2Vwrv7XuWSarT90PkSq56vehaW7K7BORg2-4CT_ZuzTAA-U4" data-credit="Semrush" data-externalurl=""/>Semrush

Ahrefs

Ahrefs displays data like most other tools. For example, you will find the search volume, keyword ideas, monthly searches, and the exact number of backlinks you need to rank on the first page of Google.

Google keyword planner is known as the king of all tools. Therefore, we can say that it was the best keyword research tool 2019.

Google

Once you open Google ads, your Google keyword planner is free to use. It is best when you are just discovering new keywords.

It allows you to track the search frequency of chosen keywords over some time and check the bid estimates for each keyword.

Finally, it assists you in choosing the right keyword and creating an advertising plan to start the campaign.

Keyword Tool

Keyword Tool

Another free available research tool. You will get countless keyword suggestions and a chance to research competition and check the search volume.

Answer The Public

Answer the Public

Use it for more comprehensive research on trending topics. It helps you understand what people are searching for, as well as the timeline of a particular topic throughout the time.

In addition, it provides information on how often a specific phrase is typed into the Google search engine concerning the total search volume in a certain period.

Answer the Public

Answer the Public

Google Trends

Google Trends

Use it for more comprehensive research on trending topics.

It helps you understand what are people searching for, as well as the timeline of a particular topic throughout the time.

It provides information on how often a certain phrase is typed into the Google search engine concerning the total search volume in a certain period.

PPCexpo Keyword Planner

PPCexpo

How to Improve and Optimize Your Keyword Research Process With These Smart Tips & Tricks

Keyword research is a continuous process that mirrors the market's necessity making it a fundamental part of a successful SEO strategy.

Start by listing topics relevant to your business and target the main keywords. Then, implement online tools you ease up the process.

You can try any keyword analysis software. For example, the google AdSense keywords generator free trial offers the opportunity to research and pick the right keywords, develop a plan and follow through with the campaign.

Finally, research every few months because the market needs are changing, and you need to monitor your position in the SERPs.

After Keywords Research: Content Evaluation Factors

Undoubtedly, there are multiple factors to consider after finalizing your content but we have mentioned the most important and relevant ones.

All of these are enlisted below:

Accuracy

Uniqueness

Readability

Grammar

Keyword adjustment

Keep in your mind that the more accurate your content will be, the more you’ll gain the trust of your readers.

Secondly, uniqueness refers to presenting your own opinions and words but sometimes, you can get self or accidental plagiarism.

The best way is to check for plagiarism before uploading your content and the only solution to this problem is a plagiarism checker.

A plagiarism checker will crawl your content and highlight every type of plagiarism whether it is self, accidental, or even paraphrased plagiarism.

Similarly, you can proofread your content to check the readability and grammar. While proofreading, you can easily find out the grammar and readability irregularity.