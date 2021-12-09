New name…same great service and commitment to Springfield and Lorton, Virginia

Charter members of Alpha Beta Alpha Omega Chapter, of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated Chapter: Alpha Beta Alpha Omega

On Sunday, December 5, 2021, the Springfield Pearls Interest Group, became the 134th chapter in the Mid-Atlantic Region of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®. The Alpha Beta Alpha Omega Chapter, serving Springfield and Lorton, Virginia, currently has 91 members, including 85 Charter Members.

“It’s a historic day in Springfield, Virginia,” says Ms. Rhonda Luss, the Chapter’s President. “It is an honor and privilege to serve Lorton and Springfield and the ladies of the Alpha Beta Alpha Omega Chapter vow to provide dedicated service to the communities for years to come. ”

Over the past two years, the members of the Springfield Pearls Interest Group have successfully exemplified their commitment to the community through direct volunteer service, fundraising, and programs. From donating more than 220 pounds of food to support the local “Stuff the Bus” campaign, to raising nearly $30,000 in 31 days for the Lorton Community Action Center’s (LCAC) fight against food insecurity.

“I have watched this group of ladies grow from Springfield Pearls to ladies of the Alpha Beta Alpha Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated,” says Ms. Marguerite Taylor, Northern Western Virginia Cluster Coordinator of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®. “This group of ladies is full of talent, passion and fire…and when you have those characteristics, there’s nothing you can’t do! I know it’s going to be exceptional what this chapter executes both locally and regionally.”

The chartering ceremony, held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Springfield Hotel in Springfield, Virginia, was hosted by the Mid-Atlantic Regional Director, Ms. Jennifer King Congleton. “I am committed to bring in chapters that are gifted and talented and have an innate desire to preserve the perpetuity of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated,” said Ms. King Congleton. “I look forward to Alpha Beta Alpha Omega enhancing the communities of Springfield and Lorton.”

Present at the ceremony were several Sorority dignitaries including the 14th Mid-Atlantic Regional Director, Ms. Clara M. Hines, and the Sorority’s International Secretary, Ms. Chelle Luper Wilson. “I have worked with several charter members of this chapter over the years,” said Ms. Luper Wilson, “so I knew the level of intentionality and love that would be poured into today’s chartering … that’s why I made it a point to be here… I knew it would make for a sisterly experience that I would never forget.”

The anticipation is high and the expectations are great for the members of the Alpha Beta Alpha Omega Chapter. However, it is the sisterhood that will keep them united and working towards the Sorority’s motto: “Service to All Mankind”.

***

The Alpha Beta Alpha Omega Chapter is made up of nearly 100 active members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® who live or work in Southeastern Fairfax County. To learn more about their upcoming events or activities follow them on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/aka_abao or contact Angel Livas at a.livas@icloud.com.