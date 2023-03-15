California parents can get up to $1,083 cash - are you qualified?

American families could be in line for some financial relief this tax season. People with children that are living in California could be eligible for up to $1,083 per tax return from the Young Child Tax Credit (YCTC). The credit is available to children that are under six years old. (source)

For the 2022 tax year and going forward, parents may be able to get YCTC credits. To qualify residents must have a total earned income of zero dollars or less as long as these are also true. Total wages, salaries, tips and other employee compensation do not exceed $32,490. This applies whether the amounts are subject to California withholdings or not.) Total net losses do not exceed $32,490 and all other CalEITC and YCTC requirements are met. (source)

YCTC must be claimed on the 2022 FTB 3514 form or the California Earned Income Tax Credit. Applicants that are filing their taxes through e-file, just follow the tax software instructions. TCTC can also be claimed for 2019 by filing or amending your state income tax return. You will only be eligible for YCTC for years prior to 2022 if you meet all CalEITC requirements, including having at least $1 of earned income in the tax year. For more information on qualification requirements, visit the CalEITC homepage. (source)

