American seniors to get one-time rebate of up to $390 - are you qualified?

Thanks to recent legislation, millions of American residents may be eligible for hundreds of dollars in rebates. The purpose of these payments is to help with medication costs. According to the Biden administration and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), 27 drugs that are covered by Medicare Part B will be subject to rebates. Starting next month, these rebates will be given in the form of co-pay discounts. (source)

These rebates are been offered because drug prices are rising faster than inflation. As part of the inflation Reduction Act, Medicare rebates are offered for drugs with prices that rise faster than inflation. Seniors typically pay 20 per cent for their medications, but with this new program, seniors would have their co-pays discounted by 10 per cent. (source)

The Biden administration hopes that these rebates will not only benefit seniors but also discourage drug companies from raising their prices.

"Seniors may see their out-of-pocket costs for these drugs decrease by $2 to as high as $390 per average dose starting April 1st." (source)

Seniors typically only pay 20 per cent co-pay for their medication because of their other supplemental health plans. Now with this new program, they could save more than $390 per year. (source)

