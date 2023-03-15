New Jersey residents to get $1,000 cash - are you eligible?

American residents will soon be getting some much-needed financial relief. New Jersey parents could be getting as much as $1,000 in new child tax credit payments. According to Governor Phil Murphy, these payments are a part of the state's $53.1 billion budget for the 2024 fiscal year. (source)

A part of the proposal includes increasing the current amount of the child tax credit from $500 to $1,000. The child tax credit amount that parents currently receives is calculated based on their annual income. It is unclear if the income requirements will change for the new plan. Another proposal could also increase the federal child tax credit amount. Kids ages six and over will get the maximum benefit amount of $3,000 and kids under six years old would get the $3,600 maximum benefit amount. (source)

President Biden made tweeted the following statement.

"My budget would keep growing our economy by investing in the foundation of its strength: the American people. That means helping families by providing paid family and medical leave and restoring the full Child Tax Credit, which cut child poverty in half in 2021" (source)

