Biden administration considers detaining immigrants illegally crossing the US-Mexico border

Migrant families that illegally enter the US may be at risk of being detained. This comes as President Biden and his administration plan to end the Covid-19 restrictions at the US-Mexico border. In late 2021, officials stopped detaining families in detention facilities, so this move would be a reversal of that. According to an official, if families are to be detained it would only be for short periods, maybe just a few days. These families would have their cases expedited through immigration court. (source)

The pandemic restrictions that were in place since 2020 are to be lifted in May. This is going to cause an influx of migrants that will be trying to cross the border. Officials at the Department of Homeland Security are trying to find the best way to manage this situation when it arises. The White House has declined to comment on the "rumors" that this policy is being considered. The press secretary said “I’m not saying that it is, I’m not saying that it’s not." (source)

The new policy consideration has been met with disdain from immigration advocates. Sergio Gonzales, executive director of the Immigration Hub made the following statement.

“The Biden administration is seeking to find a balance that protects the rights of those fleeing persecution and violence and the desire to enhance the orderliness of asylum processing. Detaining families has no place in this quest. We implore the administration to reject this shameful, retrograde practice.” (source)

