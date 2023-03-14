American residents to get $1,000 cash - are you eligible?

Aneka Duncan

Tax rebates worth between $500 and $1,000 will soon be going out to some American residents. Lawmakers of the state of New Mexico have decided to move ahead with an "omnibus" plan which will send checks to taxpayers later in the year. The state House of Representatives on Sunday passed the legislation 50-18. However, the House-Senate still needs to approve it. (source)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ue9SM_0lIKC55W00
Photo bySasun BughdaryanonUnsplash

The plan is part of a $1.2 billion package. Single filers will get a $500 payment, while $1,000 will go to married couples who file jointly. In the earlier version of the bill, the proposed payments were between $300 and $600 which is less than the amount that is currently being proposed. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham had requested that the payments be higher at $750 for single filers and $1,500 for joint filers that are married. The proposal has several similar bills. They have been combined into one by lawmakers and are being called an "omnibus bill." (source)

Representative Derrick Lente is the lawmaker who introduced the original bill. He made the following statement.

“We heard the public, we heard members of this body and the Senate — we should give (more) money back to the people of New Mexico.”

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. It is in no way advice at all, please seek professional help before making any decisions. The post got written based on accredited news sources.

