Michigan residents to get cash payments of up to $1,849 - are you qualified?

Throughout this tax season and going forward, some Americans can expect larger refunds when claiming their income tax credits. A new tax package that was signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer includes an increase on earned income tax credit. On Wednesday, HB 4001 was signed into law by the governor. (source)

This law raises the earned income tax credit (EITC) and retirement income tax cutbacks that were put in place in 2011. The EITC rate will be increased to 30 per cent from six per cent. Retirement income taxes will be phased out over four years, ending in 2026. (source)

Governor Whitmer made the following statements.

“A single bill dealt a critical blow to people’s finances. Seniors had money that was promised to them taken out of their hands. Working families who were a missed paycheck away from poverty had a lifeline pulled away. It was wrong.” (source)

“We're rolling back the retirement tax to save half a million households an average of $1,000 a year and quintupling the Working Families Tax Credit to put an average refund of $3,150 back in the pockets of 700,000 families, directly benefiting half the kids in Michigan." (source)

Residents are being warned by Michigan’s Department of Treasury that the law “has not yet taken effect." The reason being is that it was enacted during the 2022 tax season. Only the original six per cent will go to individuals who claimed EITC on their 2022 state 1040 form. Once the law is in effect, the treasury will “systematically schedule supplemental check payments" to cover the difference between the old and new tax credit amounts. (source)

