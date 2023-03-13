Colorado residents to get up to $6,000 cash - will you get one?

American drivers will soon be eligible for up to $6,000 for switching out their gas vehicles for electric models. The state of Colorado will be offering its residents a vehicle exchange program. Starting this summer, drivers will be offered a point-of-sale rebate of between $4,000 and $6,000. Drivers will be offered an instant $6,000 rebate on a new electric vehicle (EV) or plug-in hybrid for trading in their gas vehicles. A $4,000 rebate will be given to those who are purchasing a new electric vehicle or plug-in hybrid. (source)

Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

Only low and moderate-income Colorado residents will be eligible to apply for this rebate program. According to state officials data from the Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development will be used to determine income requirements, which will vary by locality. For example, for those residents that are living in Denver, qualifying individuals must have an annual income of less than $62,500, for families of four the annual income is $103,750. To qualify, vehicles must be a 2011 or older gas or diesel model. Vehicles that have failed the state’s emissions test are also qualified. (source)

