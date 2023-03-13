Parents wanted daughter to have a big wedding as they think weddings should be a family event

A man refuses to pay for his daughter's honeymoon after she and her fiancé eloped. The man and his wife were quite excited when she got engaged. They were planning to offer some financial assistance with the wedding.

"My daughter Jane recently eloped with her partner of 5 years. My wife and I were excited when they got engaged to plan a wedding but she said she didn't want to rush setting a date or planning a wedding," he wrote. This was understandable to us and we didn't want to rush them either, but we let her know we would contribute a set amount to her wedding when the time came." (source)

According to the man, last week the couple said they wanted to make an announcement and gathered the family together.

"[She said] that they actually eloped together because they decided they didn't want the big event with all the attention on them. This was a little disappointing but we understood, she's never been the type to want to be [in] the spotlight so while we weren't expecting it, it wasn't the biggest shock in the world." (source)

The new bride assumed that her parents would still give her the money they had promised for the wedding. She wanted to use it towards her honeymoon. The parents are okay with her not wanting a traditional wedding, but they are not willing to give a large sum of money for the "act of getting married." To them, getting married is not just about two people, but a family event that should be celebrated with everyone. (source)

"She said they wanted to use it to take a month-long travelling sabbatical/honeymoon. My wife and I told her the money we were prepared to give her was for a family event, not just for her to do as she pleases." (source)

"This has caused a whole thing with her saying we went back on our word to her but in my mind, we never told her otherwise. We did say if she wants a second ceremony/family event to celebrate but wouldn't be an official wedding, we would sponsor that." (source)

