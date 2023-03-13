Oregon residents to get $1,000 cash for 24 months - are you eligible?

Aneka Duncan

A group of American citizens may soon have a little extra in their bank accounts. The state of Oregon may be offering its first-ever universal basic income program to its residents. The bill was proposed by the Senate earlier this year. The proposal, Senate 603 would offer qualified individuals $1,000 per month for two years. (source)

According to KATU 2 ABC, residents that are homeless and those who are at risk of becoming homeless are eligible to apply. Residents that earn 60 per cent or below the area median income and those who are "severely rent burdened" are also eligible. Supporters of the bill say that it is expected that most of the funds will go towards rent, emergency expenses, food, child care and other services. There are, however, no stipulations on how the money will be spent. (source)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PvUcZ_0lH8B1YB00
Photo bySasun BughdaryanonUnsplash

If this plan is approved, the Department of Human Services would use $25 million of the state's general fund to create the People's Housing Assistance Fund Demonstration Program. This data from this plan would be used by Portland State University to study how these payments have impacted the lives of the recipients and what the money was spent on. (source)

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. It is in no way advice at all, please seek professional help before making any decisions. The post got written based on accredited news sources.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# money# politics# cash# government# economy

Comments / 131

Published by

News you care about.

N/A
10K followers

More from Aneka Duncan

Sunrise, FL

A Publix supermarket in Florida is facing backlash over no pet policy

Following a customer complaint and significant backlash from other customers, a major supermarket is sticking to its store policy. Publix supermarket policy prohibits pets from entering the store, except for service animals. A Twitter discussion got started after an unhappy customer posted a picture of her dog being walked in a store in Sunrise, Florida. (source)

Read full story
1 comments

Changing your water fixtures can save up to $170 per year on water bills

Many Americans are struggling with high utility costs, with water being one of the biggest expenses. There are little things that consumers can do that will go a long way in saving them some money on these bills. The Department of Energy (DOE) has released a report detailing how these costs can be lowered. (source)

Read full story

New York lawmakers proposal to expand the child tax credit could put up to $1,500 in parents pockets - are you eligible?

American families could be getting some extra cash in their bank accounts. A group of lawmakers in the state of New York have proposed a $4 billion investment in child tax credits for families in the state budget. However, Governor Kathy Hochul did not include this plan in her executive proposal. (source)

Read full story

A website has gone viral on social media for creating detailed soulmate drawings

Many of us have been told that soulmates exist and some of us believe it. But for a price, you may be able to see this person before actually meeting them face to face. A website called PsychicLover has gone viral on social media. Fans of the site are crazy about the accuracy of the readings and the detailed drawings of the soul mate sketches. (source)

Read full story
California State

California parents can get up to $1,083 cash - are you qualified?

American families could be in line for some financial relief this tax season. People with children that are living in California could be eligible for up to $1,083 per tax return from the Young Child Tax Credit (YCTC). The credit is available to children that are under six years old. (source)

Read full story
3 comments

American seniors to get one-time rebate of up to $390 - are you qualified?

Thanks to recent legislation, millions of American residents may be eligible for hundreds of dollars in rebates. The purpose of these payments is to help with medication costs. According to the Biden administration and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), 27 drugs that are covered by Medicare Part B will be subject to rebates. Starting next month, these rebates will be given in the form of co-pay discounts. (source)

Read full story

New Jersey residents to get $1,000 cash - are you eligible?

American residents will soon be getting some much-needed financial relief. New Jersey parents could be getting as much as $1,000 in new child tax credit payments. According to Governor Phil Murphy, these payments are a part of the state's $53.1 billion budget for the 2024 fiscal year. (source)

Read full story
18 comments

Biden administration considers detaining immigrants illegally crossing the US-Mexico border

Migrant families that illegally enter the US may be at risk of being detained. This comes as President Biden and his administration plan to end the Covid-19 restrictions at the US-Mexico border. In late 2021, officials stopped detaining families in detention facilities, so this move would be a reversal of that. According to an official, if families are to be detained it would only be for short periods, maybe just a few days. These families would have their cases expedited through immigration court. (source)

Read full story
2 comments

American residents to get $1,000 cash - are you eligible?

Tax rebates worth between $500 and $1,000 will soon be going out to some American residents. Lawmakers of the state of New Mexico have decided to move ahead with an "omnibus" plan which will send checks to taxpayers later in the year. The state House of Representatives on Sunday passed the legislation 50-18. However, the House-Senate still needs to approve it. (source)

Read full story
8 comments
Michigan State

Michigan residents to get cash payments of up to $1,849 - are you qualified?

Throughout this tax season and going forward, some Americans can expect larger refunds when claiming their income tax credits. A new tax package that was signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer includes an increase on earned income tax credit. On Wednesday, HB 4001 was signed into law by the governor. (source)

Read full story
44 comments
Colorado State

Colorado residents to get up to $6,000 cash - will you get one?

American drivers will soon be eligible for up to $6,000 for switching out their gas vehicles for electric models. The state of Colorado will be offering its residents a vehicle exchange program. Starting this summer, drivers will be offered a point-of-sale rebate of between $4,000 and $6,000. Drivers will be offered an instant $6,000 rebate on a new electric vehicle (EV) or plug-in hybrid for trading in their gas vehicles. A $4,000 rebate will be given to those who are purchasing a new electric vehicle or plug-in hybrid. (source)

Read full story
20 comments

Parents wanted daughter to have a big wedding as they think weddings should be a family event

A man refuses to pay for his daughter's honeymoon after she and her fiancé eloped. The man and his wife were quite excited when she got engaged. They were planning to offer some financial assistance with the wedding.

Read full story
2 comments

Guests asked to pay for their meals at wedding reception

A woman was quite shocked when she asked to pay for her food at a colleague's wedding reception. The woman states that she had asked in advance if there were any "guest fees" and she was told that there were none. So when it came to dinner time at the reception she was taken by surprise when she was given a menu. She was taken aback as she was not expecting this after being told that she did not have to pay for anything. And, typically wedding guests don't normally pay for their food. (source)

Read full story
1 comments

Woman upset that husband wants to cut honeymoon short to deal with family emergency

A 24-year-old woman from Thailand has just gotten married to a 32-year-old man from America. They got married after only knowing each other for six months. For their honeymoon, they planned to spend two months travelling around Europe, Asia and Africa. Their honeymoon plans can now be cut short because of a family emergency. Her husband's brother and his family were in a car accident, causing him to want to cut their honeymoon short and go home. She told him that spending time alone is not the point of a honeymoon. He told her if he knew she was so selfish, he wouldn't have dated her. (source)

Read full story
Georgia State

Georgia residents could get up to $500 cash in tax rebates

A tax refund could soon be approved for American residents. The payments will be worth between $250 and $500 from a $6.6 billion "budget surplus" pot. House Bill 162 continues to make progress in the Georgia Senate after it was passed by the Georgia House of Representatives in February. (source)

Read full story
7 comments

American families could $3,600 in child tax credit

President Joe Biden and his administration have released a new budget proposal. The proposal calls for the federal child tax credit to be restored to the amount it was in 2021 during the pandemic. The federal child tax credit was increased to $3,600 during this time. After the pandemic, the amount was lowered back to its original $2,000. (source)

Read full story
Montana State

$2,500 in cash going out to American residents - are you qualified?

American residents could be soon be getting two rebates from the government from a group of legislative bills "dubbed the six-pack." The state of Montana has over $2.5 billion in unspent surplus money, $764 million of this could be given back to the state's residents. The bill is on its way to Governor Greg Gianforte's desk as it has just passed the final hurdle. (source)

Read full story
7 comments
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania seniors to receive up to $1,000 in cash

A proposal has been made by Pennsylvania's Governor Josh Shapiro to increase the property tax and rent rebate. By using money from the $11 billion in reserved cash, the amount would be increased to $1,000. Hundreds of thousands of seniors are given a rebate credit of up to $650 in property tax or rent relief. The rebate amount would increase from a maximum of $450 to $1,000 under the governor's plan. (source)

Read full story
2 comments
Maryland State

Maryland residents can expect an increase in their child tax credit payments

Residents of the state of Maryland may be in for some financial relief. Lawmakers of the state are considering a proposal to permanently extend and expand the state’s earned income tax credit. They are also looking to broaden the eligibility requirements for state’s Child Tax Credit. According to supporters of these proposals, it would help to greatly reduce poverty in the state. (source)

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy