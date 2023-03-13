Oregon residents to get $1,000 cash for 24 months - are you eligible?

A group of American citizens may soon have a little extra in their bank accounts. The state of Oregon may be offering its first-ever universal basic income program to its residents. The bill was proposed by the Senate earlier this year. The proposal, Senate 603 would offer qualified individuals $1,000 per month for two years. (source)

According to KATU 2 ABC, residents that are homeless and those who are at risk of becoming homeless are eligible to apply. Residents that earn 60 per cent or below the area median income and those who are "severely rent burdened" are also eligible. Supporters of the bill say that it is expected that most of the funds will go towards rent, emergency expenses, food, child care and other services. There are, however, no stipulations on how the money will be spent. (source)

Photo by Sasun Bughdaryan on Unsplash

If this plan is approved, the Department of Human Services would use $25 million of the state's general fund to create the People's Housing Assistance Fund Demonstration Program. This data from this plan would be used by Portland State University to study how these payments have impacted the lives of the recipients and what the money was spent on. (source)

