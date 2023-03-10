Georgia residents could get up to $500 cash in tax rebates

A tax refund could soon be approved for American residents. The payments will be worth between $250 and $500 from a $6.6 billion "budget surplus" pot. House Bill 162 continues to make progress in the Georgia Senate after it was passed by the Georgia House of Representatives in February. (source)

The bill was unanimously approved by the Georgia Senate Finance Committee. This will give Georgia residents the same income tax amount they received last year. The state has a $6.6 billion budget surplus due to higher-than-projected revenues. For the rebates to be sent out, Bill 162 still needs to be voted on by the Georgia senate. For it to become law, it would need to be signed into law by Governor Brian Kemp. (source)

Photo by Kostiantyn Li on Unsplash

Georgian residents will receive the payments based on their income tax filing status. Single filers would get a $250 credit, $375 in credit would go to heads of household filers and couples would get a $500 credit. The amount of the credit cannot be more than the tax liability for the previous year. Non-residents living in Georgia and those claimed as dependents are not eligible for the credit. The payments would start going out after all 2022 tax returns are processed. (source)

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. It is in no way advice at all, please seek professional help before making any decisions. The post got written based on accredited news sources.