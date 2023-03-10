$2,500 in cash going out to American residents - are you qualified?

American residents could be soon be getting two rebates from the government from a group of legislative bills "dubbed the six-pack." The state of Montana has over $2.5 billion in unspent surplus money, $764 million of this could be given back to the state's residents. The bill is on its way to Governor Greg Gianforte's desk as it has just passed the final hurdle. (source)

According to the Montana Free Press, along with two very impressive tax rebate proposals, other measures include paying down the state's debt, reducing capital gains tax and a $100 million dedication to a highway construction fund. Tax rebates of as much as $1,250 and property tax rebates of up to $1,000 could be going out to eligible residents. (source)

Photo by Vladimir Solomianyi on Unsplash

Senate President Jason Ellsworth made the following statement.

“We said coming into the legislative session that providing financial relief to Montanans suffering from inflation and the high cost of living was our No. 1 priority. Before we’ve even hit the halfway point of the legislative session, we’re delivering on that commitment with the largest tax cut in Montana history.” (source)

Montana homeowners could see property tax rebates of up to $1,000 from the $284 million set aside by House Bill 222. For taxes paid in 2022 and 2023, approximately 312 households would be eligible for a $500 credit. House Bill 192 will send income tax rebates worth $480 million to almost 460,000 residents. To receive the money, there are currently no income requirements or any other qualification specifics.

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. It is in no way advice at all, please seek professional help before making any decisions. The post got written based on accredited news sources.