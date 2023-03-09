Pennsylvania seniors to receive up to $1,000 in cash

A proposal has been made by Pennsylvania's Governor Josh Shapiro to increase the property tax and rent rebate. By using money from the $11 billion in reserved cash, the amount would be increased to $1,000. Hundreds of thousands of seniors are given a rebate credit of up to $650 in property tax or rent relief. The rebate amount would increase from a maximum of $450 to $1,000 under the governor's plan. (source)

To get the rebates, the income cap would also increase to $45,000 for both renters and homeowners. An additional 175,000 seniors would now be eligible to receive the rebate with the income expansion, this is according to the governor. To take effect, the increase must be approved by the Pennsylvania General Assembly. (source)

Currently, homeowners' income is capped at $35,000 and for renters it is $15,000. Homeowners with income between $0 - $8,000 get a maximum rebate of $650, and those with income of $8,001 - $15,000 gets a maximum of $500. Homeowners making between $15,001 and $18,000 currently receive the maximum rebate of $300 and those making $18,001 to $35,000 receives the $250 maximum rebate. Renters that are making between $0 and $8,000 currently receive the maximum rebate of $650 and those that are earning between $8,001 and $15,000 get the maximum rebate of $500. (source)

