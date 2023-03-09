Maryland residents can expect an increase in their child tax credit payments

Residents of the state of Maryland may be in for some financial relief. Lawmakers of the state are considering a proposal to permanently extend and expand the state’s earned income tax credit. They are also looking to broaden the eligibility requirements for state’s Child Tax Credit. According to supporters of these proposals, it would help to greatly reduce poverty in the state. (source)

Senate Bill 552 would make the changes to the Maryland Earned Income Tax Credit that lawmakers made in during the 2021 session permanent. This is if the bill passes. With this bill, the value of the state’s refundable credit would be permanently increased from 28 per cent to 45 per cent. It would also allow qualified individuals without children would to claim 100 per cent of the federal earned income tax credit minus any pre-credit state income tax liability instead of the $530 limit of the state earned income credit. (source)

Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash

Senate Bill 552 would change the definition of "qualified child" to now include children under six, regardless of disability status. The previous legislative action residents with disabled children under 17 years of age could claim a $500 credit per qualified child from 2020 through 2022 tax year. The qualifying annual gross income will also be increased from $6,000 or less to $15,000. (source)

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. It is in no way advice at all, please seek professional help before making any decisions. The post got written based on accredited news sources.