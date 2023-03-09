Some states are increasing child tax credit payments - see if your state is one of them?

Some parents are about to receive a little bit more financial help from the government. Twelve states are "topping up" the Child Tax Credit (CTC) for their residents. This comes as the federal government is dropping their payments by $1,600 for this year. The states hope that these additional payments will help to support families that are struggling with the high cost of inflation. The additional amount of the child tax credit is worth between $100 and $1,000. (source)

After the pandemic, families saw a major increase in their child tax credits. The amounts were increased to $3,600. This year, however, the federal government is lowering their payments by $1,600 back to the original $2,000. The amount of the child tax credit is calculated based on annual income, marital status and the number of dependent children living in the household. (source)

Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

The states that are increasing the child tax credit for their residents are California, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oklahoma and Vermont. It is predicted that approximately two million children will be removed from poverty with these child tax credit payments. (source)

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. It is in no way advice at all, please seek professional help before making any decisions. The post got written based on accredited news sources.