California residents to get up to $7,500 in cash - are you eligible?

A new set of Covid relief checks will be going out to some well-deserving people. Most American residents have received all of their pandemic relief payments. But residents of Modesto, California are still waiting for a portion of their money. The Modesto City council has approved up to $7,500 in bonus payments. These are "thank you" payments to their employees for working throughout the pandemic. (source)

The money will come from the $6.7 million, which remains from the $45.9 million that Modesto received from the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021 and 2022. Only current full-time Modesto City Council employees are eligible to get the money. Even if they worked during the pandemic, retired employees are not eligible for the payment. The city council have voted in favour to give a premium payout to retirees, but this will not be available to former employees. (source)

Photo by Natasha Chebanu on Unsplash

The payment amounts are calculated based on how long each employee has worked during the pandemic. For working from April 2020 to March 2021, employees will get $3000. Those who worked from April 2021 through to May 2022, will get an extra $3000. Employees who remained employed from April 2022 through September 2022 will get another $1,500. According to the Modesto Bee, approximately 881 workers are eligible for this money. Employees that worked from April 2020 through September 2022 and are still working for Modesto will get the full $7,500.

