Alabama residents to receive between $400 and $800 in direct payments - will you get one?

American residents could soon be getting a pay increase along with some much-needed relief payments. During the annual State of the State address, the governor of Alabama Kay Ivey proposed the rebates. She excitedly announced her plan for residents to have access to more money, as she announced that "Alabama is thriving."

She made the following statement.

“A paycheck does not go as far as it did two years ago. That’s why I am calling on you to put nearly a billion dollars back into the hands of hardworking, taxpaying Alabamians through one-time rebates of $400. That means $800 for our working families, and it couldn’t come at a better time.”

The state of Alabama still has $1 billion remaining from its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The state had initially received $2.1 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act. A majority of this money went to water and sewer projects, broadband expansion and healthcare costs.

In regards to the pay increase, Governor Ivey plans to give teachers a two per cent increase. She is "seeking to raise starting salaries to the highest in the Southeast by the end of her term, implement mandatory kindergarten before first grade and offer more start-up money to charter schools."

Not all Democratic legislative leaders are on board as yet. They have proposed removing the state's 4 per cent grocery tax on food or expanding medicare to cover working, poor families as ways to better help residents.

