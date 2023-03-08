Family pets are considered a part of the family - should they be allowed to go on family vacations?

Aneka Duncan

A family is planning their biannual vacation trip. But there is a dilemma, one brother refuses to go if the other brother brings his dog along.

A 33-year-old man explains that he is the eldest of three siblings, his brother is 27 and his sister is 29. The three of them usually go on a biannual trip with their parents and partners. They haven't been on a trip together since 2018. This year, however, his parents have already booked a beach house in Florida. However, his brother will be bringing his dog along, so he no longer wants to go as he "isn't a fan" of the dog. (source)

He wrote.

"My brother has morphed into a self-described "dog dad" and based [on] social media seems to rarely do things without the dog. We live in the same city, but [in] different areas and we don't see him all that much. The few times I've been around his dog it behaves fine. It's too friendly for me and I can't speak to how it behaves over multiple days or around babies." (source)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=215Z5i_0lBufkh200
Photo byJason GardneronUnsplash

The man explains that he is not "a dog person" and has some issues about travelling with a pet on a plane. He also have some concerns about the dog being around his son.

"My parents aren't thrilled about it but "it is what it is", those are my parent's words. Our parents want to stay out of it and have us hash it out. I broached the topic with my brother. Essentially he isn't flexible on the dog, it is his family and it is a family vacation. He says my 18-month-old will be far more annoying and loud than his dog. He seems firm on this and I'm ready to pull out of the trip. If I don't go, the trip may fall apart." (source)

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in the comments

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. It is in no way advice at all, please seek professional help before making any decisions. The post got written based on accredited news sources.

